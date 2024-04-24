5 Signs It’s Time to Upgrade Your iPhone

While it would nice if iPhones lasted forever they, like other technology, have a shelf life. Nowadays, that’s often several years, but eventually it will be time to upgrade.

Typically, an iPhone won’t go downhill in a day. Its performance will simply degrade over time at which point you’ll need to make a decision: Stick with an underperforming device or upgrade to a new one.

If you’ve been an iPhone owner for years, you probably know some of these tells, but if you’re not an expert or even an enthusiast, we want to outline the things to look for.

Here are five telltale signs it’s time to upgrade to a new iPhone.

No Software Support

If Apple’s no longer supporting your iPhone with software updates, it’s time to move on.

Once software support for an iPhone ends, there are several implications. First, it means the device won’t get any new features. What you have operating system wise is what you get.

And second, and most important, it means you won’t get any bug fixes or security patches from Apple. That’s a big deal, especially the security part.

Apple is constantly playing a game of cat and mouse with nefarious people who want to gain access to your device and the data stored on it. Without regular or even irregular security patches, your device could be vulnerable.

The good news is Apple supports iPhones with software updates for many years. iOS 18, the company’s upcoming operating system for iPhone, should come to all iOS 17-powered devices.

This means if you were to upgrade in 2024, you could snag a budget device like the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and still receive updates.

We should also note that some apps require newer versions of iOS to run. If you’re using an older operating system like iOS 14, you may not have access to every application on the App Store.

This may not be a big deal to some people, but upgrading to a newer model will ensure you have proper app compatibiltity.

Battery Life Woes

Over time, an iPhone’s battery degrades, it’s the nature of the beast. If your iPhone’s battery can’t hold a charge like it could in years past, it may be time to upgrade to a new device.

The iPhone comes with battery saving software features, but they can’t stop the inevitable. As the battery’s maximum capacity dwindles, so will the device’s overall battery life.

If you head into your iPhone’s Settings app, tap the Battery Section. Now tap the Battery Health & Charging section. You’ll see a percentage in the readout.

Your iPhone started at 100%, now it may be at 80% or lower. As Apple notes, a lower battery capacity may result in fewer hours of use between charges.

Once the percentage starts to get low, somewhere below 80%, you’ll still be able to use your iPhone, but you may run into more battery drain issues. You may also start to experience other performance issues as well.

If you love your iPhone, you could go through the hassle of getting a new battery. If you have AppleCare+, Apple may replace it for free. If you don’t, you’ll need to pay Apple or a service provider.

In a lot of cases, it might be better to trade in your old iPhone for a new one with a healthier battery and better features.

Bad Performance

If your iPhone’s performance is slow and sluggish, either due to a degraded battery or outdated hardware, it might be a sign to upgrade.

Over time, and as Apple releases new software, your iPhone may have a harder time handling day-to-day use.

Apps that once ran flawlessly might run slow. Apps and games that never used to crash might suddenly do so. You may even experience longer loading times when using an internet browser.

Upgrading to a newer iPhone with a better processor will provide you with better all-around performance. Whether that’s watching content, playing games, or simply browsing the web.

Storage Issues

If you’re constantly running out of internal storage on your iPhone, and you’ve filled up iCloud storage or another cloud service and don’t want to pay more, it might be time to upgrade to an iPhone with more storage space.

It used to be that a 64GB iPhone was enough for most people. These days, with apps and content as big as they are, it can be rough.

If you’re unable to free up a ton of space after deleting messages, apps, photos, videos, and other content, consider buying an iPhone with more storage for the peace of mind that comes with it.

We’ve found that 256GB seems to be the sweet spot for a lot of people, but Apple also offers smaller variants (128GB) and much larger ones (up to 1TB) as alternatives.

Check out our iPhone 15 storage breakdown for more.

Camera Quality

If you’re envious of the photos and videos friends and family are taking with their newer iPhone models, it might be time to upgrade.

Newer iPhone models like the iPhone 15 series boast better camera sensors with features like improved low-light performance and higher resolution.

While Apple might release iOS software with camera improvements for your device, you’re stuck with the lenses on board your phone.

If you like to share content with friends or family, or you post or want to post photos and videos on social media without fear, think about buying a newer model.