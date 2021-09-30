5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 update for Mac.

With macOS Monterey still in beta testing, Apple’s working on a new version of macOS Big Sur. macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 is official and it’s in testing ahead of a release later this year.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 is a point release which means it should be a small upgrade aimed at improving security. We may also see bug fixes on board as well.

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next macOS Big Sur release.

In this guide to macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 release date and release time, information about the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Beta

Apple’s pushed a macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta to developers. It hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program and it’s unclear if we’ll see a public macOS Bug Sur 11.6.1 beta.

A developer account requires you to pay Apple, but the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should download the public macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta if and when it arrives.

Before you download the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 release date, but it probably won’t stay in testing for long. The company’s first beta is also the RC (Release Candidate) which is the final version of the beta.

At this point we expect a release in October. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.

The official version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 will probably become available to download on your Mac right around 10AM Pacific.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install the official version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 on your Mac right away.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point (x.x.x) updates typically bring a small list of changes and that’s what macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 will bring with it.

Developers are digging through the first macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 beta, but it looks like the update is focused on improving Mac security.

Apple’s release notes state that the macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 update “improves the security of macOS.” In other words, don’t expect any new features.