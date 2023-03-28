5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update for Mac and it brings some important changes to devices lingering on the aging operating system.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 is a small point update and it delivers important security patches to Mac users still running macOS Monterey on their device(s).

You’ll only see the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update if you haven’t upgraded your Mac to macOS Ventura or if you’re using a Mac that wasn’t eligible to move to Apple’s newest operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update and its release.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update’s performance, macOS Monterey 12.6.4 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.6.4, and more.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions regarding macOS Monterey 12.6.4’s performance.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Review

The size of the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 download varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running. If your Mac’s running macOS Big Sur or an older version of macOS, your download could be pretty substantial.

If your Mac’s running macOS Monterey 12.6.3 right now, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes to complete on a MacBook Pro (2017). If it’s not, it may take longer. In some cases, a lot longer.

For more on the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update on a MacBook Pro (2016) for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far.

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 feels as fast as macOS Monterey 12.6.3 and we haven’t run any major issues with lag.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.6.3 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.6.4 on your Mac today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey 12.6.4 right now.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Problems

The macOS Monterey 12.6.4 update is causing problems for some Mac users.

We’ve heard about abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth problems, issues with first and third-party apps, Wi-Fi problems, and Touch ID issues thus far.

If you download macOS Monterey 12.6.4, and you run into performance issues on your Mac, here are a few resources that should help.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also put together a guide that will help you fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment and go see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Features

Apple’s latest point updates (x.x.x) for macOS Monterey have been focused on security rather than bug fixes and features and macOS Monterey 12.6.4 is no different.

The company’s change log says macOS Monterey 12.6.4 improves security and you can read more about the specific patches over on Apple’s security site.

macOS Monterey 12.6.4 Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Monterey 12.6.4, you might try downgrading your Mac’s software to an older version and see if that helps.

There’s no timeframe for this to expire so if you decide you need to move your Mac back to older software, it’s fairly easy to do if you’re prepared.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you understand the process and make the move.

What’s Next

There’s no telling when Apple will release a new version of macOS Monterey. Updates have become infrequent and they could become more so as we push deeper into the year.

Apple’s released its macOS 13 Ventura update and the new operating system delivers an assortment of new features, bug fixes, and other upgrades.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey and/or you want to use Apple’s latest and greatest features, you’ll want to upgrade your Mac to macOS Ventura.

For more about macOS Ventura, check out our guide.