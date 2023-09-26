10 Common macOS Sonoma Problems & How to Fix Them

Apple’s macOS Sonoma update is causing problems for some Mac users and we’ll show you how to fix some of the more common issues impacting the new operating system.

macOS Sonoma went through a lengthy testing process, but a variety of issues have popped up after its release. The list includes connectivity issues abnormal battery drain, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, Bluetooth problems, and an assortment of bugs and other performance issues.

While some issues may require a fix from Apple in an upcoming macOS Sonoma software update, a chat with customer service, or a visit to your local Apple Store, you might be able to fix others on your own in just a few minutes.

In this guide we’ll provide you with fixes that have worked wonders for us in the past and they could potentially help alleviate the macOS Sonoma problems you’re experiencing on your Mac.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Download Problems

If you’re having trouble downloading macOS Sonoma, you’ll want to check your internet connection, especially if the download is going slower than you think it should.

Try plugging an ethernet cable into your Mac (if you have an ethernet adapter) to download the update. This can solve download issues and speed up slow downloads.

If you can’t plug in an ethernet cable or download problems persist, try restarting your router and/or your Mac. You can also try pausing and restarting the download.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Installation Problems

If you’re having issues installing macOS Sonoma, make sure your Mac is compatible with the operating system. If it’s not, you won’t be able to install the software. You can check and see if your Mac is compatible right here.

If the download completes, but you aren’t prompted to install the software on your Mac, head into your Mac’s Applications folder and look for the installation file. Double-click the file and the software should start installing on your computer.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Battery Life Problems

If your Mac’s battery life is draining faster than you think it should be, check out our list of fixes for macOS Sonoma battery drain problems.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Wi-Fi Issues

If you’re having problems with Wi-Fi connectivity, click on Wi-Fi in the menu bar and turn it off. Wait for 10-15 seconds and turn it back on.

If you’re still seeing issues, see if you can connect to another Wi-Fi network. If your other devices can connect to the network that your Mac is unable to, try restarting your Mac and the router.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma AirDrop Problems

If AirDrop stops working on your Mac, try toggling it off and back on. You can do that from Control Center in the top right corner.

You might try switching between Contacts Only and Everyone. You can also toggle these back and forth from the Control Center.

Another option is to “Force Quit” Finder. You can do this by holding Option (or Alt), Command, and Esc (Escape) at the same time. A menu will popup and you’ll want to click Finder and then click Force Quit.

You can also try restarting your Mac.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Bluetooth Problems

If Bluetooth connectivity on your Mac is struggling after the move to macOS Sonoma, try turning Bluetooth off and on. To do this, find the Bluetooth icon in the top right corner. Toggle it off, wait a few seconds, and then toggle it back on.

If that doesn’t work, try unpairing the Bluetooth device from your Mac:

Click on the Bluetooth icon in upper right area of your screen Click Bluetooth Settings Click on the gray “i” icon Click Forget This Device Pair the device to your Mac

You can also access your Bluetooth connections via the Settings app. The Settings app is the application with the gear icon.

If you can’t get Bluetooth to work at all, you may need to delete the plist file for Bluetooth:

Go into Finder Click on Macintosh HD Click Library Scroll down and go into the Preferences folder Find a file called ‘com.apple.Bluetooth.plist’ Delete this file or move it somewhere safe Reboot your Mac and try reconnecting

Apple also suggests restarting your Mac and creating another user to see if Bluetooth works for a new user. If it doesn’t, it may be a sign of a larger problem. In that case, you’ll need to contact Apple customer service.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma App Issues

If an app stops working properly after moving to macOS Sonoma, check the App Store for an update. Developers are rolling out support updates for their apps and they should help to stabilize the app’s performance.

If you’re still having issues, try restarting your Mac. If that doesn’t help, you can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.

If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA for an update that will address the issue.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Performance

If start noticing a lot of lag after the move to macOS Sonoma, try restarting your Mac.

If you’re experiencing lag within a particular app, try installing the latest update. Some updates may include optimizations for macOS Sonoma.

If your Mac is still slow, you may need to do a clean installation. A clean install could have a tremendous impact on your Mac’s performance.

If your MacBook is constantly locking up on macOS Sonoma, you should be able to fix the issue in seconds. Check out our guide, it will walk you through the steps you need to take.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma FaceTime Issues

If you start having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls on your Mac, make sure Apple isn’t having service issues. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are likely on your end.

Next, make sure your Mac is properly connected to Wi-Fi or a hotspot. If it is, make sure FaceTime isn’t turned off. You can check by heading into the FaceTime app and clicking ‘FaceTime’ in the upper left hand corner of the screen.

If FaceTime is on, and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your Mac.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Touch ID Problems

If you own a Mac with Touch ID, and Touch ID isn’t working, try updating your fingerprint. Head into the System Settings and go through the setup process.

If re-adding your fingerprint doesn’t work, you’ll need to reset your Mac’s SMC.

Downgrade From macOS Sonoma

If you can’t fix your issue(s), and you can’t wait for the next version of macOS Sonoma, you can try downgrading to older macOS software. This could help improve your Mac’s performance.

If you don’t know how to downgrade your Mac’s software, take a look at our walkthrough. Note that unlike the iOS downgrade process, the macOS downgrade process is always available.

