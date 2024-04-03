When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.5?

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.5 update, but as of right now, it doesn’t have a release date. We can’t provide Mac users with an exact date, but we can help set proper expectations.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 is the next milestone upgrade for macOS Sonoma, the fifth for the operating system. As such, it should bring more than just bug fixes and security patches. We should see some other enhancements as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date for the software and we probably won’t get a date ahead of time. Apple rarely provides release dates for milestone software.

That being said, Apple sticks to a predictable release protocol for its milestone upgrades which means we do have some clues regarding macOS Sonoma 14.5’s release date and release window.

We expect macOS Sonoma 14.5 to land for compatible Mac models in May. Here’s why.

Apple typically releases new milestone software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other hardware in May. This year shouldn’t be any different.

Last year, Apple pushed the first macOS Ventura 13.4 beta on March 28th. The final version of the software emerged on May 18th.

The year before that, the company seeded the first macOS Monterey 12.4 beta on April 5th. The final version of that update arrived on May 16th.

If we go back even further, the first macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta was released on April 22nd and the public release landed on May 24th.

Apple’s got a track record here so it’s safe to assume macOS Sonoma 14.5 will stay in beta throughout the month of April.

Once macOS Sonoma 14.5 is pushed to Mac users, look for Apple to push macOS Sonoma 14.6 into beta testing. That software should roll out to Sonoma users in July.