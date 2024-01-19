5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Ventura 13.6.4 update for Mac users and the software’s in testing ahead of its official release later this month.

Like the most recent versions of macOS Ventura, macOS Ventura 13.6.4 is a point update. The software won’t have any outward facing features, but will instead bring under-the-hood improvements to Mac’s running the aging operating system.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific release date for the software, but macOS Ventura 13.6.4 will arrive in the near future. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your Mac right now.

This guide will take you through the macOS Ventura 13.6.4 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Ventura 13.6.4 release date and release time, information about the macOS Ventura 13.6.4 beta, and more.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Beta

Unlike macOS Sonoma 14.3, which has gone through a fairly extensive beta process, macOS Ventura 13.6.4 will go through a very short testing period.

Apple’s jumped straight to the Release Candidate, or RC, which is the final version of the beta. It’s available to download right now if you’re a registered developer.

So if you want to start using the software on your Mac right now, you can, but given how close the public release is, most Mac users should stand pat on stable firmware.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Release Date

Again, Apple hasn’t confirmed an official release date for macOS Ventura 13.6.4, but the software will arrive sometime during the week of January 22nd.

In an announcement detailing the new Black Unity Sport Band for the Apple Watch, Apple also confirmed a new Unity Bloom wallpaper for the iPhone’s Lock Screen.

Apple says the new wallpaper will be available the week of January 22nd and it requires an iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3. So why is this important to the next version of macOS Ventura?

The company typically dumps new software all at once so we expect macOS Sonoma 14.3, macOS Ventura 13.6.4, and others to arrive alongside iOS 17.3.

Keep an eye out on Monday and Tuesday. Apple likes to release software early in the week.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Release Time

We may not have an exact date, but we can tell you exactly when macOS Ventura 13.6.4 will arrive for your Mac. If you’ve owned a Mac for a long time, you probably know this already. If you haven’t, here’s the deal.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for updates to show up in the Settings app so there’s no need to panic if you don’t see the download right away.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Features

As we noted above, macOS Ventura 13.6.4 is a maintenance upgrade and it won’t bring any massive changes to the operating system.

If you want new features, you’ll need to upgrade to macOS Sonoma, or buy a Mac that’s compatible with the software.

It will, however, bring important security patches to Mac devices. We can’t tell you what those are yet because Apple won’t confirm the patches until the software rolls out.

macOS Ventura 13.6.4 Downgrade

If you download the macOS Ventura 13.6.4 beta and decide you want to move off of it, you can do so. Downgrading can be time consuming, but it’s an option.

This also applies to the official version of macOS Ventura 13.6.4. If you run into trouble, and think moving back to older software could help, you’ll have that option available next week.

If this is of interest, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and help you move to older macOS software.