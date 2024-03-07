5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Ventura 13.6.5 update and the software brings important changes to Mac users.

Just like its predecessor, macOS Ventura 13.6.5 is a point release. It’s a small upgrade for Mac users still running the aging operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 update for Mac.

Our guide covers the software’s problems, the changes on board, the future of macOS Ventura, and macOS Ventura 13.6.5’s overall performance.

We’ll start out with thoughts about the upgrade’s performance.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Review

If your Mac’s currently running macOS Ventura 13.6.4, you’ll see a fairly small download. If your Mac is running older software, the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 download will be larger.

After the download finishes up, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. If you rely on your Mac to get through the day, plan accordingly.

For more on the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time. Here are our thoughts about the software’s performance thus far:

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain yet

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment

Speed

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6.4 or an older version of macOS Ventura, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.6.5 on your Mac today.

If you’re feeling leery about a move to the software, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura on your Mac right now.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Problems

We haven’t run into bugs or performance issues, but some users have.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 problems include abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

If you run into issues on your Mac, here are some resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems.

If your Mac’s battery life is struggling after the upgrade, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch Apple customer support via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Features

Again, macOS Ventura 13.6.5 is a maintenance upgrade. It’s a small upgrade, but it’s an important one.

The software brings important security patches to Mac devices. Apple hasn’t detailed the patches yet, but when it does, you’ll be able to learn more about them over on Apple’s security site.

If you want access to new features, you’ll need to upgrade your Mac to macOS Sonoma or buy a Mac that’s compatible with the software.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 Downgrade

If you download the macOS Ventura 13.6.5 update and decide you want to move off of it, you can do so. Downgrading can be time consuming, but it’s an option.

If you’re interested, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and help you move to older macOS software.

What’s Next

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6.5, you’ll be on your own for a bit.

macOS Ventura 13.6.5 won’t be the last version of macOS Ventura, but it’s unclear when the next version will roll out.

Our best guess is we’ll see a roll out happen in the spring alongside macOS Sonoma 14.5. macOS Sonoma 14.5 should arrive in April or May.

We don’t expect Apple to bring new features to macOS Ventura down the line, but we do expect the company to continue offering security updates.

