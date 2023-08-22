5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.6 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Ventura 13.6 update for Mac.

macOS Ventura 13.6 is official and it’s in beta testing ahead of its public release later this year. macOS Ventura 13.6 is a milestone release, but it looks like it will be much smaller than a typically milestone (x.x) upgrade.

We don’t have an official macOS Ventura 13.6 release date yet, but Mac users who don’t want to wait can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Ventura 13.6 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major macOS Ventura release.

In this guide to macOS Ventura 13.6 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Ventura 13.6 release date and release time, information about the macOS Ventura 13.6, and more.

macOS Ventura 13.6 Beta

Apple’s pushed the macOS Ventura 13.6 beta to developers. The company hasn’t pushed it to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program and we may not see a public beta given that Apple jumped directly to a release candidate.

Before you download the macOS Ventura 13.6 beta onto your Mac, note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Ventura 13.6 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

macOS Ventura 13.6 Beta Problems

If you download the macOS Ventura 13.6 beta and run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Ventura 13.6 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Ventura 13.6 release date. That being said, given that Apple jumped directly to a Release Candidate (RC), which is the final version of the beta, we should see the public release drop soon.

For more about the macOS Ventura 13.6 release date, check out our guide.

macOS Ventura 13.6 Release Time

We don’t have an official macOS Ventura 13.6 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it selects.

The official version of macOS Ventura 13.6 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. Keep this in mind if you plan to install the official version of macOS Ventura 13.6 on your Mac right away.

macOS Ventura 13.6 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) typically bring a fairly long list of changes, but macOS Ventura 13.6 won’t be loaded up with changes.

The change log doesn’t outline any outward facing features or bug fixes and it looks like macOS Ventura 13.6 will bring new security patches to Mac users.

