5 Things to Know About the Starfield 1.8.87 Update

Bethesda’s confirmed a new Starfield 1.8.87 update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows and the patch, while small, brings two welcomed improvements to the game.

It’s not as exciting as the developer’s previous update, but those who want to try Bethesda’s next patch right now can do so thanks to the company’s beta.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the Starfield 1.8.87 patch. Our guide covers everything we know right now ranging from the release date, to the beta, to the changes on board.

Starfield 1.8.87 Beta

Like the game’s previous update, Bethesda has put the update into beta testing so players and test it for bugs and performance issues ahead of its public release.

The beta version of the game is available to Windows PC players on Steam. The company isn’t offering a beta program to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S users at this time.

How to Download the Starfield Beta

If you want to try the Starfield beta on your PC via Steam, you’ll need to opt-in by following these instructions:

Open up your Steam Library and find Starfield

Right click on “Starfield” and select “Properties”

In the pop-up window, select “Betas”

In the beta drop down, select “[beta]”

Wait for app to download the new build

Launch the game

Once you’ve done that, here are a few thing to keep in mind.

The Starfield Steam Beta is a separate build of the game and requires a separate download.

You can continue with your latest save, but saves created in the Beta build will not work in the live game until the update is officially released.

If you do use the beta, make sure you send feedback to Bethesda so it can get to work fixing bugs. You can do that by visiting the #steam-beta-feedback section on the official Discord Server.

Starfield 1.8.87 Release Date

It’s unclear how long the beta will last, but given how small the upgrade is, we expect it to arrive sometime before the holiday season later on this month.

The exact timing of the release date depends on the update’s performance in testing. If the patch needs more time, Bethesda could delay it.

Starfield 1.8.87 Fix #1

Again, the patch fixes two issues.

The first fix addresses an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player’s ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon.

Bethesda notes that this fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached.

A fix for that will be released in a later update.

Starfield 1.8.87 Fix #2

The other fix is related to the game’s Outpost mechanic and it fixes an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.

