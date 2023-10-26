5 Things to Know About the watchOS 10.1 Update [u]

Apple’s pulled its watchOS 10.1 update out of beta testing and pushed it to Apple Watch devices around the world.

watchOS 10.1 is the first major upgrade to Apple’s new watchOS 10 operating system and the software brings new features and under-the-hood enhancements to compatible Apple Watch models.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest changes on board is limited to the company’s flagship Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

That being said, watchOS 10.1 is an important upgrade for all compatible devices and most Apple Watch owners should install the update today.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts about watchOS 10.1’s performance.

watchOS 10.1 Review

Our watchOS 10.1 review provides a quick look at the software’s performance in key areas like battery life, connectivity, and speed.

If your Apple Watch is currently running watchOS 10.0.1 or watchOS 10.0.2, you’ll see a fairly large download. If you’re moving up from watchOS 9, the download will be much larger. If you fall into the latter group, you’ll want to remain patient because the process could take awhile.

As for the installation, it took around seven minutes to get the software up and running on an Apple Watch 4.

We’ve been using watchOS 10.1 on an Apple Watch 4 for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

watchOS 10.1 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS is also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including All Trails, ESPN, Spotify, and JetBlue are all working fine

First party apps like Podcasts are also running well

Speed

watchOS 10.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes thus far

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on watchOS 10.0.2, or an older version of watchOS, you might want to install the watchOS 10.1 update right now.

watchOS 10.1 Problems

We haven’t run into any major bugs or performance issues during our brief time with watchOS 10.1, but some Apple Watch users have already run into problems.

We’ve heard about charging issues, issues with Notifications, Bluetooth issues, problems with first and third-party applications, UI lag, issues with cellular service, pairing issues, and abnormal battery drain.

watchOS 10.1: What’s New

watchOS 10.1 is a milestone upgrade and it delivers a mix of changes including enhancements, bug fixes and important security updates.

The two most notable changes on board are NameDrop support and DoubleTap.

NameDrop lets you share contact information with another Apple Watch or iPhone while DoubleTap lets you tap your thumb and index fingers together to start a call, change a song, and more. DoubleTap is exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Here’s the full watchOS 10.1 change log:

New Features

Double tap gesture can be used to perform the primary action in notifications and most apps so you can answer a call, play and pause music, stop a timer, and more (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

NameDrop allows you to exchange contact information with someone new by simply bringing your Apple Watch near their iPhone with iOS 17 or Apple Watch (Available on Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra)

My Card is available as a complication for quick access to NameDrop

Bug Fixes

Fix for bug that causes the climate section in the Home app to be blank

Addresses an issue that causes a white selection border to be unexpectedly displayed after turning off AssistiveTouch

Fixes an issue where cities may not sync between iPhone and watch in Weather

Resolves an issue where the scroll bar may unexpectedly be visible on the display

Fix for bug that causes elevation to be incorrect for some users

watchOS 10.1 also has security patches on board and Apple’s detailed those on its website. The software addresses issues with Siri, WebKit, and more.

watchOS 10 Downgrade

Most Apple Watch owners know this, but if you’re a new owner or you’ve simply forgotten, here’s your PSA.

Unlike iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software, you can’t downgrade watchOS software to an older version if you run into trouble and want to move back.

So, you’ll want to be extremely careful moving to new watchOS 10 software in the weeks ahead. If you’re having a good experience, make sure you read reviews before you tap install on the latest software update.

What’s Next

Apple hasn’t confirmed, but we expect the company to put a new watchOS 10.2 update into beta testing. It could happen as soon as this week so keep an eye out.