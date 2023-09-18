watchOS 10 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s released its new watchOS 10 update and some Apple Watch users have run into issues with the company’s new operating system.

watchOS 10 is a huge upgrade for Apple Watch models. As such, it went through an extensive beta process to root out bugs and performance issues.

We’ve heard good things about watchOS 10 in the early going, but we’ve also heard about some problems plaguing the software.

Some of these issues will probably dissipate after a day or two while others may require a fix from Apple in a new update down the line.

In this watchOS 10 problems guide we’ll take you through the most prominent bugs and performance issues.

We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common watchOS 10 problems and provide you with some resources that will help if you run into trouble on your watch.

We’ll also touch on the watchOS downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and watchOS 10 software updates in 2023.

watchOS 10 Problems

As we push away from the software’s release we’re hearing about some of the initial problems impacting the Apple Watch’s new operating system.

Some watchOS users are having trouble downloading the update. We’ve also heard about the following problems. These are extremely common and they impact every version of watchOS.

Charging issues

Issues with Notifications

Bluetooth issues

Problems with first and third-party applications

UI lag

Issues with cellular service

Pairing issues

Abnormal battery drain

We expect the list of watchOS 10 problems to grow as more Apple Watch users transition from watchOS 9 to watchOS 10.

Where to Find watchOS 10 Reviews

If you’re currently running watchOS 10 on your Apple Watch, or if you’re planning to upgrade in the near future, you’ll want to dig through feedback from early adopters.

This feedback about Apple’s latest software will alert you to bugs and performance issues others are seeing on the same Apple Watch model. As a reminder, watchOS 10 supports the following models:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about watchOS 10’s performance.

How to Fix watchOS 10 Problems

If you run into a major problem on your Apple Watch after installing watchOS 10, you may need to contact Apple for help. That being said, you may be able to fix the problem(s) on your own.

In many cases, restarting your Apple Watch and/or your iPhone will fix an issue. This can iron out performance issues like UI lag.

If you notice a big red exclamation mark on your device’s face, you’ll want to perform a hard reset. Force restarting your Apple Watch may also fix performance issues.

If you’re having issues charging your Apple Watch, make sure the device is situated properly on the charger. You may also want to try a different cord and/or outlet to see if that resolves the issue.

For more potential fixes, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store as they should be able to diagnose your issue(s) relatively quickly.

watchOS Downgrade

While you can move back to older software on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, downgrading isn’t an option for the Apple Watch. In other words, once you install a new software update on your Apple Watch, there’s no getting off that software until Apple releases new firmware.

You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken on watchOS 10, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty, not help you downgrade to watchOS 9.

What’s Next

If your Apple Watch is struggling on watchOS 10, be on the lookout for new software.

Apple’s planning to release new versions of watchOS 10 in the weeks ahead and we expect it to put a new version of the software into beta testing soon.

Keep an eye out for watchOS 10.1, and other software, in the days ahead.

