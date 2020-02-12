7 Reasons to Buy the iPhone 11 & 4 Reasons to Wait

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have beautiful displays, powerful software, and excellent cameras. There are some great reasons to buy one of these models in 2020, but there are also some great reasons to put away your wallet and wait.

In September, Apple launched three new iPhone models under the iPhone 11 umbrella. The three new models replaced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR as the company’s flagship offerings.

The iPhone 11 is the company’s “budget” model and the direct successor to the iPhone XR. It features a 6.1-inch display, the company’s A13 Bionic Processor, a colorful design, and loads of storage. If you want a newer iPhone model without shelling out top dollar, this is probably your best option.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 though you can trade-in your old phone and save a bunch of cash. With a trade-in the base iPhone 11 model drops to $449.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the higher-end models and the pack a little more horsepower. Of course, those upgrades come at an added cost.

Apple sells the iPhone 11 Pro for $999 without a trade-in (that price drops to $679 with a qualified trade-in) while the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company’s top of the line model, starts at $1099 without a trade-in. The most expensive model, the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, retails for $1449 without a deal.

Needless to say, buying an iPhone 11 requires a sizable investment (even if you decide to spread your payments out) and that’s why it’s important to buy the right model for your needs and budget.

We expect Apple and its partners to offer iPhone 11 deals throughout the year though the absolute best deals won’t arrive until Apple launches its next iPhone. If you want to save a ton of money, you might want to wait.

With all of that in mind, we want to guide you through the best reasons to buy the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max in early 2020 and the best reasons to wait.