Apple
8 Things to Know About the iPhone XS iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s iOS 13.3 update could have an enormous impact on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max’s overall performance.
The company’s replaced iOS 13.2.3 with a new iOS 13.3 update. iOS 13.3 is a milestone upgrade which means it brings a mix of new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
While some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have seen a performance boost after moving to the new software, others are running into problems. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 13.
So while some users should install iOS 13.3 today, others might want to hang around on their current version of iOS for a little bit longer. Some might even want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 13 release.
If you do decide to go through with the installation, you’ll see a fairly large download if your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max is currently running iOS 13.2.3.
If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, or if for some reason you’re still running iOS 12, your iOS 13.3 download will be even bigger. That’s because the changes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the important things to know, right now, about the iPhone XS iOS 13.3 update.
We’ll take you through the update’s performance on our phones, some of the problems iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are seeing, your downgrade options, the jailbreak situation, and more.
iPhone XS iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
We've been testing the iOS 13.3 update on the iPhone XS Max and performance is holding up as we push away from the release date.
iOS 13.3 is running smoothly right now and we haven't seen any slowdown in problem areas like Control Center, the keyboard, and Notification Center.
We haven't noticed any weird battery drain during our time with the software. Battery life is very strong right now.
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS are all working normally and our core applications, a list that includes the likes of Asana, Slack, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Spotify, Google Maps, Amazon, Hangouts, Instagram, and Netflix are doing fine.
If you're seeing issues with one of your apps, check for an update. Developers are rolling out iOS 13 support updates and they should help to stabilize performance.
iOS 13.3 is performing pretty well on the iPhone XS Max right now. And given what's on board, we recommend it to most users.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.3 right now.
