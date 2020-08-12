5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.6.1 Update

Apple’s released an iOS 13.6.1 update and the maintenance upgrade brings a short list of changes to the iPhone.

The iOS 13.6.1 release comes as a bit of a surprise. Apple didn’t release a beta and there were no indications it would release a new version of iOS 13 ahead of iOS 14. But here we are.

iOS 13.6.1 is a point release which means it’s much smaller than the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.6.1).

Like all point upgrades, iOS 13.6.1 brings under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest update for the iPhone and iOS 13. With the fall fast approaching, iOS 13.6.1 will likely serve as one of the last upgrades to iOS 13.

In this guide to iOS 13.6.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 13.6.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 13.6.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 13.6.1 update’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 13.6.1 Reviews

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.6, you’ll encounter a fairly small download.

For iOS 13.6 users, the iOS 13.6.1 update will be around 100 MB. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS 13 your device is currently on.

If your phone is currently running an older version of iOS 13 you’ll probably see a larger download size because your iOS 13.6.1 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

If your phone is on iOS 13.6, the iOS 13.6.1 installation will probably take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on the iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 13.6.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 13.6.1 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 13.6.1 feels as fast as iOS 13.6.

If your iPhone is struggling with bugs or performance issues on iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS 13, you might want to install the iOS 13.6.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.6.1 update. It will help you decide if the upgrade is worth it.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 13.6.1 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback.

iOS 13.6.1 Problems

The iOS 13.6.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new. Others have carried over from previous versions of the operating system.

The current list of iOS 13.6.1 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and various other bugs.

If you run into an issue on iOS 13.6.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad iOS 13 battery life.

If you can’t handle the iOS 13.6.1 update’s performance, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 13. Apple is signing on iOS 13.6 though it will only do so for a limited time.

If you want to move your iPhone off iOS 13 you can try downloading the iOS 14 beta.

iOS 13.6.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements and that’s all you get from iOS 13.6.1. There aren’t any new features on board. Here’s the full list of changes:

Bug Fixes & Other Improvements

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Apple says the update has no published CVE entries aka security patches.

iOS 13.6.1 Jailbreak

If you jailbreak, you’ll want to skip iOS 13.6.1 for now.

Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool for iOS released a new version that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, and iOS 13.6.1.

The jailbreak tool is also compatible with all iOS 13-powered devices including newer iPhone models.

What’s Next

iOS 13.6.1 is the last known iOS 13 update on our radar. And with a new operating system in development, it will probably be one of the last versions of iOS 13.

Apple’s currently working on iOS 14, a new operating system that is headed to all iOS 13-powered devices this fall.

iOS 14 is currently in beta which means you can give it a try on your iPhone right now if you really want to try new features or really want to move your phone off of iOS 13.

For more on iOS 14, please take a look at our guide.

