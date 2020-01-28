4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should

The iOS 13.3.1 update is a maintenance release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install Apple’s new firmware right now, others are better off waiting for a few hours or a few more days before moving to iOS 13.3.1.

Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 update is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR. It’s also available for the company’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max flagships.

Unlike iOS 13.3, iOS 13.3.1 brings a short list of enhancements and bug fixes to the iPhone.

The iOS 13.3.1 update requires a fairly large download. It’s around 200MB for iPhone owners moving their device up from iOS 13.3.

That said, the iOS 13.3.1 download will be bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2.3, or iOS 13.3 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 13.3.1. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.

If you run into trouble, note that you can downgrade back to iOS 13.3. However, Apple’s no longer signing on older versions of iOS 13.

That means those of you moving up from iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, and iOS 12 need to approach iOS 13.3.1 with extreme caution. Once you move, there’s no going back.

Apple’s next batch of bug fixes could be weeks away so those of you on the fence about an upgrade should dig into feedback before moving to iOS 13.3.1.

If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 13.3.1, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12 for a little bit longer.