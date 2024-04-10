AI for Google Photos Coming to iPhone

Google’s confirmed plans to bring AI editing tools to all Google Photos users which means iPhone and iPad owners will gain access to them once the roll out takes place.

The company says it’s planning to bring AI-powered editing tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait light to all Google Photos users on May 15th. Access won’t require a subscription of any kind.

Google also says these features, which are already available on some Pixel models, will also become available on Pixel tablets.

Of course, there is a caveat iPhone and iPad users should be aware of. These AI editing tools will require a device utilizing iOS 15 or higher.

If your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14/iPadOS 14 or an older operating system, you won’t be able to use these features. For Android users, the tools require Android 8.0 or newer.

AI Features Coming to Google Photos

Here is the full list of AI-powered features coming to Google Photos for iPhone, iPad, and other devices in May:

Magic Eraser

Unblur

Sky suggestions

Color pop

HDR effect for photos & videos

Portrait blur

Portrait light Add light/Balance light features in the Portrait light tool

Cinematic photos

Styles in collage editor

Video effects

You can learn more about these editing tools over on Google’s support site. And if you haven’t downloaded Google Photos onto your iPhone or iPad yet, you can find it on the App Store.