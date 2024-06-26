AirPod Users Should Update Right Now, Here’s Why

Apple typically doesn’t outline changes on board firmware updates for its AirPods. That’s not the case for the software for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro.

Yesterday, Apple released updates for all of these devices. The company moved the AirPods Pro 2, Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro from version 6F7 to 6F8. The other devices moved from 6A321 to 6A326.

Shortly after the release, the company released a support document highlighting the changes on board the firmware and owners of these devices should update immediately.

These releases deliver an important security fix for a potential Bluetooth exploit.

Apple says when “your headphones are seeking a connection request to one of your previously paired devices, an attacker in Bluetooth range might be able to spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones.”

It’s unclear if this has been exploited in the wild, but it’s still a good idea to update now that the exploit has been detailed by the company.

If you want to install the latest updates on your AirPods or AirPods Pro, here’s how to do it:

Put your AirPods or AirPods Pro inside their case Make sure the case is connected to a power source. You can use the Lightning to USB cable or you can use wireless charging if you’ve got a pair of AirPods Pro and a compatible charger Grab your iPhone or iPad and make sure it has an internet connection Make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone or iPad and then bring the device close to the charging case

If you own a pair of AirPods Max, new firmware will download if your headphones are connected to Bluetooth via another device like an iPhone.