When Will Apple Release AirPods Pro 3?

Apple’s reportedly working on new AirPods Pro 3 and that has consumers wondering about their release date.

AirPods Pro 3 rumors started to pick up a bit in 2023. We’ve heard about upgrades like a brand new chip and changes to the design that may offer better comfort.

Rumors have also hinted at the AirPods Pro 3 release window and it looks like we’ll probably have to wait awhile for the new AirPods Pro model to land on shelves. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro, or AirPods Pro 2, in 2022. And given what we know about the AirPods Pro release cycle, the AirPods Pro 3 release date is almost certainly couple of years away.

The AirPods Pro 2 arrived three years after the original AirPods Pro. If Apple keeps the same protocol, we could be looking at an arrival in 2025 or later.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes the AirPods Pro 3 release is currently set for 2025. That window isn’t set in stone and could certainly change if the device needs more time.

Assuming development goes according to plan, and Apple’s able to stick with a 2025 launch, when would the AirPods 3 release date land?

We don’t have a rumored window yet, but we can help you set proper expectations if we look back at the device’s launch history.

Apple uses three windows to launch new hardware: spring, summer, and fall. And if you take a peek at the last two AirPods Pro launches, you’ll notice a trend.

The original AirPods Pro launched on October 30th back in 2019. The second-generation model arrived on September 23rd back in 2022.

Earlier this year, Apple released an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. The new model launched on September 22nd.

So, while there’s no guarantee Apple sticks with the same timing in 2025, there’s a good chance the AirPods Pro 3 release date lands in the fall window in 2025. Either in September or October.

That’s obviously a long way out. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of buds, you’ll have to go with another device. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of options.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 are the obvious alternatives, but you’ll also want to take a look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the JBL Live Pro+ TWS.

