Fix: AirPods Volume Too Low

If your AirPods volume is sounding quieter than usual, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the issue.

Some AirPods and AirPods Pro owners have noticed their device’s volume is low, even when the volume is all the way at its maximum level.

In some cases, this could be the result of damage or aging hardware. If none of the fixes below work, we encourage those dealing with a low volume issue to contact Apple for support.

Before doing that, it’s best to try a few manual steps and see if the issue can be corrected before contacting customer service.

In this guide we’ll outline fixes that have worked for us and other AirPods users. These may help you solve the problem in a matter of seconds.

First, we’ll start with some basic checks.

Check Volume

If you haven’t done so already, check and make sure the volume is turned up on both your device and your AirPods.

You can adjust the volume using the volume buttons on your device or by swiping up on the stem though the latter can only be done on the AirPods Pro.

Check Reduce Loud Audio

Next, check and make sure you don’t have the “Reduce Loud Audio” function toggled on.

Reduce Loud Audio allows your iPhone to analyze headphone audio and reduce any sound that is over a set decibel level. It can be useful, but if it’s toggled on, it might be the source of your issues.

To check the toggle:

Head into your iPhone’s Settings app.

Tap Sounds & Haptics.

Scroll down and tap Headphone Safety.

Check and see if it’s enabled.

Check Accessibility Settings

If you use certain Accessibility functions, they might be limiting the volume in your buds.

In order to check:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Accessibility.

Tap Audio & Visual.

Make sure the “Balance” slider is in the middle.

If you’re using a pair of AirPods Pro, you can also check the “Tone Volume” under the Accessibility > AirPods menu.

Check App Settings

Most apps use their own volume slider so you’ll want to ensure the volume is turned up within the app itself.

Update Your Devices

If all of those are in order, the next step is to update your iPhone and AirPods to the latest firmware.

If you aren’t sure how to update your AirPods, we’ve released a guide that covers everything you need to know.

Disable EQ

If you use Apple’s Music app, you can try disabling the EQ. EQ lets you tweak the sound quality on your headphones in order to match the genre of music you’re listening to.

To do this, follow these instructions:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down to Music.

Tap EQ.

Toggle it off.

Now see if the volume improves.

Reset Your AirPods

You can also try resetting your AirPods.

Place your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.

After 30 seconds or so, open up the lid. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes amber, then white.

With the lid still open, place your AirPods close to your device and follow the on-screen instructions to reconnect.

Clean Your AirPods

Earwax and debris can build up in the speaker mesh over time, muffling the sound.

If you haven’t cleaned your AirPods in awhile, use a dry cotton swab to gently clean the openings of the AirPods and see if that helps.

You can also find AirPods cleaning kits at retailers like Amazon.