Amazon’s Rufus AI Will Help You Shop

Amazon’s announced a new Rufus AI tool for the Amazon mobile app and the company says the shopping assistant will help customers find exactly what they’re looking for on the company’s expansive marketplace.

Amazon Rufus is trained on the company’s “extensive product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As, and information from across the web” so it can answer customer questions extremely quickly.

The company says it can cover a “variety of shopping needs and products, provide comparisons, and make recommendations based on conversational context.”

Customers can use it to ask extremely broad questions to help narrow down results, shop for a specific activity, event, or purpose, compare different product categories, find the best products, and get more detailed information about individual products.

In order to use Rufus, customers need to open up the Amazon application on their device and start typing or speaking questions into the search bar in Amazon’s mobile app. At that point, the Rufus chat dialog box will appear at the bottom of their screen.

The chat dialog box can be expanded to see answers to their questions, tap on suggested questions, and ask follow-up questions.

Unfortunately, Rufus is in beta and it’s currently being made available to select customers in the Amazon Shopping app. To check for access, make sure your device is running the latest version.

Amazon says it plans to roll out Rufus AI to more customers in the United States in the coming weeks.

