As artificial intelligence’s popularity has grown, so have the number of AI apps for iPhone. These apps can help you write, plan your day, help you with your finances, and much more. We’ve used a lot of these apps and today we want to showcase some of the best.

Apple is reportedly working to bring generative AI features to the iPhone in its upcoming iOS 18 operating system. We’re expecting changes to Siri, Messages, and other core apps like Music, Keynote, and Pages.

iOS 18 will debut in June at WWDC. Until then, iPhone users interested in AI need to rely on third-party apps and websites to take full advantage of the advancements to artificial intelligence.

Fortunately, there’s a wide range of AI-powered iPhone apps available to download right now. Most of them are free though to get the most out of some of them, you’ll need to pay for a subscription.

The apps below are the best AI apps for iPhone we’ve used thus far. There are plenty of others, but these represent the apps we’ve come back to time and time again.

Bing

Like Apple and Samsung, Microsoft’s heavily investing in AI and one of the byproducts of said investment is the Bing application for iPhone.

Before we delve into some of its main features and use cases, it’s important to note that Bing, unlike some of its competitors, is completely free to use.

Microsoft’s chat AI allows you to search for answers to any query you might have. It can also help you write an email if need be, plan a vacation somewhere, or even prepare for a job interview.

It includes an image generator where you can input a prompt and create anything your brain cooks up. And there’s also a language translator and optimizer which is useful if you’re communicating with a person, or company, that speaks another language.

Microsoft continually refines Bing AI with updates so the AI will continually improve over time.

If you’re interested in trying Bing, download it from the App Store.

ChatGPT

Open AI’s ChatGPT is the most well-known AI service and it’s used by millions of users around the globe on a daily basis. If you’re just getting into AI, the ChatGPT app for iPhone is a great place to start.

Like the Bing AI app, ChatGPT is a supercharged chat bot that can answer a mind-boggling number of queries in a matter of seconds.

You can seek advice for a problem you’ve having, quickly find a recipe for the big game, or nail down a gift idea for a friend or significant other.

What’s more, ChatGPT for iPhone got better a few months back because OpenAI made ChatGPT Voice free to iPhone users.

So now, instead of typing every query you have into the text box, you can tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner next to the message box, give the application the proper permissions, and simply start talking.

Unfortunately, in order to get the most out of ChatGPT, you need to subscribe to the Plus version which will run you $19.99 a month. ChatGPT Plus grants access to the company’s more powerful GPT-4 model.

If you want to try ChatGPT on your iPhone, download it from the App Store today.

Cleo

While AI apps like ChatGPT, Bing, and Perplexity are focused on delivering results for a wide range of topics, Cleo is an AI app for iPhone that’s focused on finance.

Cleo is a budgeting app that, through a simple chat, can help you get a handle on your finances. You can use it to build a personal budget and you can use it to track your expenses.

The app also has savings tools like auto save, round up, swear jar, and set & forget so you can potentially save money throughout the month.

Cleo uses Plaid to read your transaction history in a read-only mode. After it gets that information, it can show you all your accounts in one place, give you a spending breakdown, as well as share monthly bill trackers and reminders.

If you’re constantly feeling overwhelmed about money, Cleo could definitely help you get a better handle on your day-to-day and month-to-month spending habits.

If you want to give it a try on your iPhone, download it from the App Store.

Otter

Otter is another AI app for iPhone that’s more targeted than general apps like ChatGPT and Bing. Unlike Cleo, Otter is focused on making your work, or school, meetings better through AI.

Put simply, Otter is an AI-powered meeting assistant that can record audio, take your notes, capture slides, and generate summaries of your meetings.

Best of all, it can give you notes for in-person person meetings in addition to meetings you have on Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Otter is also optimized for iOS and iPhone which means you get pretty deeper integration. Some of those highlights include:

Start/Stop recording with Siri Shortcut & home widget

Record via AirPods

Sync with iOS Calendar, Contacts & Camera

Preview conversations with 3D Touch

Lock with Face/Touch ID

Print via AirPrint

Adjust font size with Dynamic Type

While a lot of these features are free, there’s also Otter Pro if you need more. It’s fairly inexpensive and costs $10 a month. There are also other tiers available though they’re geared for businesses with larger teams.

If you’re a working professional, or a college student, Otter could be a lifesaver. You can find it over on the App Store.

Perplexity

Perplexity is another powerful AI tool for your iPhone and one Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently invested in.

Like ChatGPT and Bing, Perplexity is a more general AI-powered app that can perform a wide range of functions.

Ask it a query, any query, and it will give you an answer. And not just any answer, Perplexity provides trusted sources for every answer so you can peruse other sites for additional information if needed.

At the bottom of each query, it will give you related queries that may be of interest.

For instance, we asked it why the Oakland A’s are moving to Las Vegas and related queries included “What is the timeline for the A’s move to Las Vegas” and “What is the reason behind the A’s move to Las Vegas.”

Perplexity will put your queries into Threads you can easily track down previous searches and you can also organize your Threads in a Collections tab so you can organize and collaborate with friends, family, and co-workers.

If you enjoy Perplexity, but want more from the app, there’s also a Pro subscription. You can choose to get billed monthly or yearly.

If you’re interested, download Perplexity AI from the App Store.

Pi AI

Pi is a personal assistant app for iPhone, developed by Inflection AI.

The company describes it as your own personal, supportive companion you can rely on 24/7. The name Pi stands for “personal intelligence.”

The conversational AI app is designed to chat, assist, and support users and it will evolve as you interact with it and it learns more about you.

The company also notes that unlike some AI tools, Pi is designed to be “supportive and empathetic” to your daily needs.

Here are a few of the things Pi AI can do:

Help you vent

Learn about something new

Brainstorm ideas

Practice a big conversation for work or school

Relationship advice

Learn about climate change

Make a career plan

Weigh the pros and cons of decision

Work through a problem

Help you relax

Discover books, movies, and podcasts

Help motivate you

Help you write a text or email

Give gift advice

You can also use the app to journal, plan for your future, learn fun facts to share with friends, help you warn off anxiety, and help you get motivated.

Unlike other apps that require a subscription fee to get the best features, Pi AI is completely free to use. There aren’t any hidden fees or in-app purchases.

You can find Pi AI on the App Store.