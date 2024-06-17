Apple Intelligence: Some Features Not Coming Until Late 2024 & 2025

As expected, some Apple Intelligence features coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia won’t be available when the operating systems first arrive.

iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 are currently in beta testing but they are currently missing Apple Intelligence AI features.

On its developer website, Apple says some of these features will become available in beta this summer. It hasn’t provided a specific date.

And while iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to get their hands on Apple Intelligence ahead of time, the full suite of features will roll out over time.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed Apple’s internal timeline for Apple Intelligence features.

While some features will arrive in September when Apple pushes all of these updates live, some won’t be available until late 2024 or 2025.

Apple Intelligence Features Coming in Late 2024

The notable features that will be unavailable at launch but should arrive in iOS 18.1 or iOS 18.2 in late 2024 include:

Some of the Mail app’s new features, including a redesign that can group emails in categories like newsletters, announcements and shopping.

Swift Assist, a new programming companion for Xcode that uses cloud-based AI models. It helps people write code, answer programming questions and put development frameworks in place.

Apple Intelligence Features Coming in 2025

The list of Apple Intelligence features coming to iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 in 2025 is far more extensive. Here are the features coming to devices next year:

Personal Context: Siri will have the ability to find things on your devices based on context and take action. For instance, a user can ask a question about someone’s flight and Siri will figure it out based on previous text conversations and emails.

Semantic Indexing: Helps Siri understand the context of your on-device content and personal data.

Helps Siri understand the context of your on-device content and personal data. Siri App Control: Siri will be able to precisely control your device and applications. Users can ask Siri to show photos of a certain friend wearing a red jacket, then tell it to edit the photo and send it in an email or attach it to a document.

On-screen Awareness: Siri can understand what you are doing on your device at any given moment and take action. For example, if you're texting with a friend about an NBA player, you can ask "How many assists did he get last night?" and get an answer.

As for the features that will be available at launch, Gurman expects the initial version of Apple Intelligence to include changes like AI prioritization notifications, recaps of alerts and text messages, summarization of webpages, voice memos, meeting notes and emails, and Genmoji.