iPad Pro & iPad Air Users Might Want to Jump on This Apple Pencil Pro Deal

The Apple Pencil Pro has dropped to a record low price and M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 users might want to jump on the offer before it disappears.

While it’s not a massive discount, Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil Pro for $119 which is $10 off the device’s usual $129 price point. This is the best price we’ve seen since launch.

The Apple Pencil Pro is equipped with a new haptic engine and a new sensor.

Users can squeeze it to bring up a new palette to quickly switch between tools, line weights, and colors. The gyroscope lets users rotate the device for better control of shaped pen and brush tools.

The haptic engine gives users precise feedback that can be felt. For instance, when a squeeze or double‑tap is applied, users feel a light pulse confirming the action.

Unfortunately, Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with Apple’s M4 iPad Pro’s and M2-powered iPad Air’s. It doesn’t work with other iPads.

Owners of other iPads will need to buy the Apple Pencil (USB-C) or an older Apple Pencil model.