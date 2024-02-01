Apple Vision Pro Release Date: What You Need to Know

The Apple Vision Pro release date is set for tomorrow. Here are the most important things buyers, and prospective buyers, need to know.

Apple’s new, and expensive, Vision Pro spatial computer/headset launches in the United States on Friday. The device starts at $3,499 and the price point hasn’t scared shoppers away.

With just hours to go before shipments start arriving and Apple Stores open their doors to sell additional stock and offer demos, w we want to run down the most important tidbits you need to know about release day.

Pre-Orders Sold Out

First, and perhaps foremost, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders have sold out for release day delivery. You can still buy the Vision Pro from Apple’s website, but you won’t get the device until March at the earliest.

This is for all configurations of which there are three: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

As a reminder, if you’re buying the Vision Pro online, plan accordingly. You’ll need to scan your face so you can lock in your headband and face seal measurements. This is important because it ensures the device fits properly.

If you use a prescription for your eyeballs, you’ll also need to have that information handy in order to buy custom optical inserts.

Stock in Apple Stores

If you want your Vision Pro sooner, you can try your luck at an Apple Store tomorrow. Physical retail locations will have stock on hand though we don’t know how much each store will have. It’s a bit of a gamble.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for tomorrow, you have options though none of them are great.

The Vision Pro is currently on sale at resellers like eBay though you won’t find it for anywhere close to MSRP. You’ll need to pay a premium in order to get a swift delivery.

Pre-Orders Delayed

If you pre-ordered a Vision Pro, and you got a February delivery date, make sure you check your order.

In late January, Apple pushed the shipping dates for some Apple Vision Pro pre-orders that were originally supposed to arrive on February 2nd.

Some buyers received an email stating their pre-order’s shipping date had been moved from February 2nd to a date as far back as March 7th.

And users who called to inquire about the delay said Apple gave them a shipping window that stretched as far back as March 14th.

Bottom line, if you pre-ordered, keep a close eye on it. And if your Vision Pro has shipped, make sure you track it all the way to your doorstep.

Apple Vision Pro Demos

If you’re a skeptic, or you simply want to try before you buy, Apple will start offering Vision Pro demos at Apple Store locations starting tomorrow.

At 8AM local time, Apple Stores in the U.S. will allow customers to sign up for a demo appointment. Slots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis and the demo will last around 20 to 25 minutes.

The demo will presumably cover all the important information about Apple’s new device including setup, applications, and the visionOS operating system.

Vision Pro Software Update

If your Vision Pro is set to arrive on February 2nd, there will likely be a software upgrade waiting for you.

Earlier this week, Apple pushed a new visionOS 1.0.2 update to the Vision Pro. The software patches up a security vulnerability making it an important download for new users.