Apple Watch 10 Could Have Enhanced Battery Life

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 may offer better battery life than its predecessors thanks to a change the company is making to the display.

A supply chain report from South Korean outlet The Elec highlights the potential change. The site claims the device will utilize an improved OLED display with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology.

This change should help lower power consumption which means enhanced battery life for users. It’s unclear how big of a change we might see, but it’s a good sign for prospective buyers.

The site further claims that LG Display is expected to take the lead role producing the Apple Watch 10’s OLED display. And like other sources, The Elec believes the Apple Watch 10 will arrive in the second half of the year.

The Apple Watch 10 will reportedly come with upgrades like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection.

The company is also said to be working on a new mid-range Apple Watch SE 3 which should launch alongside the Series 10 in the fall.