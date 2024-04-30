Apple Working to Fix iPhone Alarm Issues

If your iPhone’s alarm isn’t playing a sound properly, you aren’t alone. The issue is widespread enough that Apple is working on a fix for the issue.

We’ve been tracking problems with the iPhone and iOS in April and one of the problems we’ve come across is an issue where iPhone alarms aren’t working normally.

We haven’t experienced the problem ourselves, but some iPhone users we’ve spoken to have and we’ve seen reports on social media and Apple’s discussion forums.

Fortunately, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, Apple is aware of the issue and it’s working on a fix for the problem.

It’s unclear when the company will fix the bug. A solution could come on board the upcoming iOS 17.5 update which is due in May. It could also come sooner.

Some users are speculating the issue has something to do with the company’s Attention Aware features. Disabling these features could prevent the issue from happening.

How to Fix iPhone Alarm Issues

If you are experiencing low or no sound with your iPhone’s alarm, try turning Attention Aware features off. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Face ID & Passcode.

Enter your passcode.

Toggle Attention Aware Features off.

Attention Aware Features lowers the volume of some alerts and it working improperly may be the root cause of the issue though Apple itself hasn’t confirmed.