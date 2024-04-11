April Fallout 4 Updates Include Free Creation Club Content

While we wait for Starfield mods, Bethesda’s treating Fallout 4 owners to a bunch of free Creation Club content in April.

Earlier today, the company confirmed plans to release the highly anticipated Fallout 4 next-gen update on April 25th. The software will bring numerous improvements to the game on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.

Alongside performance improvements, the April patches will also bring new, and free, content to the game’s Creation Club including a new quest, workshop items, and weapons.

Creation Club is Fallout’s marketplace that provides new content developed by Bethesda Games Studios itself and outside development partners.

Here’s a look at the new Creation Club content coming to Fallout 4 later this month:

Enclave Remnants

Bethesda says Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. The Enclave is an in-game faction.

The creation includes a new quest dubbed “Echoes of the Past” and in it, players will need to stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology in the Commowealth.

Along with new workshop items and an Enclave Colonel uniform, the download will also include the previously released Creation Club content including:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Again, this will be a free download.

Makeshift Weapon Pack

There is also a new Makeshift Weapon pack which includes new and unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons. They include:

Baseball launcher

Nail gun

Piggy bank

You can see the new baseball launcher in the image above.

Halloween Workshop

And finally, there’s a Halloween Workshop creation for those who love decorating and building up settlements in the game.

Bethesda says the items, there are 38 in total, are leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party thrown by the New England Technocrat Society.

The pack includes witches, cauldrons, ghouls and more.

The Fallout 4 Creation Club is accessed via the game’s main menus. The new content will show up once players update to the latest patch on April 25th.