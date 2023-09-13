15 Starfield Mods We Want for Xbox

Starfield mods will land on Xbox sometime next year. In this guide we’ll take you through some of the mods we’d love to see hit the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 2024.

Starfield will get even bigger in 2024 thanks to DLC and official mods. Bethesda’s confirmed the first DLC expansion, dubbed Shattered Space, and the company has also confirmed plans to release mods for Xbox and PC in the early part of next year. We don’t have an official date yet.

Bethesda hasn’t outlined exactly how it will handle mods for Starfield, but it sure sounds like it will mirror what the company does for Fallout 4 and Skyrim. Namely, we’ll likely see an official Creation Club and, we hope, a marketplace for developers to peddle their unofficial wares.

While mods haven’t landed for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S yet, they are available on PC via third-party websites like the popular NexusMods.

Starfield is extremely new, but developers have already released a mind-boggling number of mods. They include UI tweaks, graphical updates, and even a way to skip the game’s intro.

Bethesda’s marketplace (assuming there is one) will have different ground rules which means not all Starfield mods for PC will make it over to console. That being said, it’s our hope that we see a lot of these fantastic modifications become available for console so Xbox owners can enjoy them too.

Today we want to go over the Starfield PC mods we want for the Xbox. Think of it as a wish list. There are a lot of mods out there, but this growing list showcases the ones we’re hopeful for right now.

The list includes simple mods like changes to the looks of health bar, but it also includes mods that have the potential to truly change the way we the game.