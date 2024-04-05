Are iPad Pros Worth the Price?

Is Apple’s iPad Pro worth the price? It’s a question we often get from friends, family, and readers, and it’s one that’s we’ll do our best to answer in this guide.

The iPad Pro, with its high-end specifications, stands out as a top-tier device in Apple’s iPad lineup. It’s the company’s most expensive tablet and its price points sit above the other three models (iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini) in Apple’s stable.

While it may be suitable for a lot people, others may be better off with an iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, Android tablet, a 2-in-1, or a traditional laptop.

In this guide we’ll break down everything prospective iPad Pro buyers need to know before making a decision.

Key Features of iPad Pros

The iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful tablet and that makes it a solid choice for those who want top-of-the-line performance.

Here are the key iPad Pro specs buyers should know:

Display : The 12.9-inch model boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, providing deeper blacks and more vibrant colors compared to standard displays. This is due to Mini LED technology, which offers good contrast and black levels.

: The 12.9-inch model boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, providing deeper blacks and more vibrant colors compared to standard displays. This is due to Mini LED technology, which offers good contrast and black levels. Performance : Equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, the iPad Pro delivers up to 15% faster performance and 35% faster graphics than its predecessors. This chip enhances efficiency in demanding applications like video editing, 3D modeling, and gaming.

: Equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, the iPad Pro delivers up to 15% faster performance and 35% faster graphics than its predecessors. This chip enhances efficiency in demanding applications like video editing, 3D modeling, and gaming. Camera and Video : With a 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide camera setup, the iPad Pro excels in photography and videography. It supports 4K ProRes video recording and has a more capable TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls. The inclusion of LiDAR technology further enhances AR experiences.

: With a 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide camera setup, the iPad Pro excels in photography and videography. It supports 4K ProRes video recording and has a more capable TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls. The inclusion of LiDAR technology further enhances AR experiences. Connectivity and Accessories: The iPad Pro supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and has a USB-C connector that supports Thunderbolt / USB 4 for high-speed data transfer. It also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, enhancing productivity and creativity.

These features position the iPad Pro as a powerful tool for professionals and creatives who require top-tier performance and versatility in their workflow.

iPad Pro vs. Other iPad Models

When comparing the iPad Pro with its predecessors, and other models like the iPad Air and iPad mini, it’s essential to focus on the core differences.

Below is a detailed comparison that highlights the key specifications and differences among these models:

Feature iPad Pro (M2) iPad Air (5th Gen) iPad mini (6th Gen) iPad (10th Gen) Display 12.9″ or 11″ Liquid Retina XDR 10.9″ Liquid Retina 8.3″ Liquid Retina 10.9″ Liquid Retina Chip M2 M1 A15 Bionic A14 Bionic Camera System 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide 12MP Wide 12MP Wide 12MP Wide Video Recording 4K ProRes 4K at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 4K at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 4K at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps Weight Varies with model 1.03 lbs (Wi-Fi), 1.04 lbs (Cell) 0.65 lbs (Wi-Fi), 0.66 lbs (Cell) 1.05 lbs Battery Life Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Processor Performance 15% faster than M1 – – – Neural Engine Cores 16-core 16-core 16-core 16-core

The transition from the A12X Bionic chip in the 2018 iPad Pro to the M2 chip in the latest iPad Pro (2022) marked a significant leap in performance, with a 15% increase in speed and a 35% boost in graphics capabilities.

The upgrade in the camera system, including support for 4K ProRes video recording, sets the iPad Pro apart from the iPad (10th generation) and its predecessors, offering superior photography and videography.

In comparison, the iPad Air (5th generation) and iPad mini (6th generation) offer a balance of performance and portability. The iPad Air comes with the M1 chip, aligning it closer to the iPad Pro in terms of processing power, while the iPad mini’s A15 Bionic chip offers robust performance in a more compact form.

The iPad (10th generation), with its A14 Bionic chip, stands as a solid middle ground option, offering a blend of efficiency and capability suitable for a wide range of users.

This underscores the iPad Pro’s position as the most advanced option within Apple’s lineup, catering to users who require the utmost in performance, display quality, and camera capabilities.

However, the iPad Air and iPad mini present compelling alternatives for those seeking a balance between functionality and portability, with the iPad (10th generation) serving as an accessible entry point for general use.

iPad Pro vs. Laptops

When considering the iPad Pro against Windows laptops, several factors come into play, especially for those weighing their options for a primary work device.

Here’s what you should consider when comparing the iPad Pro versus a laptop:

Software Compatibility PC laptops, running on Windows or Linux, provide broader software compatibility, potentially offering a better experience for users reliant on specific desktop applications.

Peripheral and Multitasking Flexibility The iPad Pro supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, but its peripheral compatibility and multitasking capabilities are limited compared to laptops. Users may find the small touchpad on the Magic Keyboard uncomfortable for extended work, and the iPad Pro’s single-user focus and lack of extensive port options can be restrictive. Laptops generally offer more ports for peripherals and are designed to support multi-user environments, making them more versatile for varied work scenarios.

Cost Consideration and Use Case With a price tag of approximately $2,477 for a fully equipped iPad Pro model, one could consider purchasing a high-end gaming laptop or a baseline 16-inch MacBook Pro, offering more power and a traditional laptop experience. The decision between an iPad Pro and a PC laptop may hinge on specific needs and workflow. The iPad Pro excels in portability and battery life, making it an excellent choice for those prioritizing mobility and focused work environments. Conversely, a laptop might be preferred for users needing a more traditional computing experience with greater flexibility in software and peripheral use.



Understanding these distinctions is crucial for making an informed decision tailored to individual work habits and requirements.

iPad Pro Value

While evaluating the iPad Pro’s value, prospective shoppers should consider its features, performance, and the device’s target audience, compared to other models in Apple’s iPad lineup.

The M1 iPad Pro, or the 5th generation, offers a more cost-effective option with similar display, camera system, and storage options as the M2 model, albeit with minor differences in chip performance and Apple Pencil hover mode.

Despite the iPad Pro 2022’s improvements, it may not be a necessary upgrade for current owners of the previous model, emphasizing its value proposition for new buyers or those with older iPads.

Target Audience:

Professionals and Creatives: The iPad Pro caters to professionals and creatives needing high-performance tablets for tasks like video editing, graphic design, or 3D rendering. Its powerful multitasking capabilities make it ideal for these intensive tasks.

The iPad Pro caters to professionals and creatives needing high-performance tablets for tasks like video editing, graphic design, or 3D rendering. Its powerful multitasking capabilities make it ideal for these intensive tasks. Tech Enthusiasts and Early Adopters: Individuals who appreciate the latest technology and design, and are willing to invest in premium devices for the best experience.

Value Proposition:

Versatility and Performance: The iPad Pro’s versatility, performance, and durability justify its higher price point, offering innovative features and a high-quality design that appeals to its target audience.

The iPad Pro’s versatility, performance, and durability justify its higher price point, offering innovative features and a high-quality design that appeals to its target audience. Comparison with iPad Air and Mini: While the iPad Pro is the most powerful and versatile option, the iPad Air and iPad mini are solid alternatives for those seeking balance between functionality and portability. The decision ultimately rests on the specific needs and workflow of the user, with the iPad Pro serving those requiring the utmost in performance and display quality.

Those who just need a tablet for browsing the web, watching videos, and checking email, may find that a cheaper iPad model is sufficient.

Should You Buy an iPad Pro?

As noted, the 2022 iPad Pro is an excellent option for working professionals, students, and those who want the best hardware Apple has to offer.

However, it’s currently a bad time to purchase one because Apple is planning to release a new OLED iPad Pro in May. The device will reportedly take a huge leap forward.

The company will also launch a brand new iPad Air 6 in May and the new model is expected to have a larger display, amongst other upgrades.

Those who aren’t in a hurry would be wise to wait for Apple’s announcements.