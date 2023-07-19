3 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Air 6 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Air 6.

As we push deeper in 2023 we’ve heard a lot about the new products Apple’s got up its sleeve for this year and beyond. While a lot of rumors have centered around the Phone 15 series, we’ve also heard about potential changes coming to Apple’s iPad lineup down the road.

We’ve heard about new iPad Pro models coming in 2024. We’ve also heard a bit about a new iPad mini 7 though its release is a bit more unclear.

On top of that we’ve now heard some iPad Air 6 rumors. We don’t have much to go on right now, but it’s a device you’ll want to dig into if you’re planning to buy a new iPad this year or next.

iPad Air 6 Rumors

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes it will be a light year for the iPad lineup and consumers shouldn’t expect any big changes to the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini, or iPad Air.

However, Gurman also believes Apple is cooking up a new iPad Air 6 to replace the iPad Air 5 which made its debut back in March of 2022.

The iPad Air 6 will supposedly come with a spec bump, making it an intriguing option for those looking for a sleek alternative to the iPad Pro series.

The arrival of these iPad Air 6 rumors put those of you in the market for a new tablet in a bit of a bind. While a lot of shoppers will be perfectly fine buying an iPad Air 5 or another tablet in 2023, others might want to hold out and wait for the iPad Air 6’s release.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad Air 6 and the best reasons to go with another device.