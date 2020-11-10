Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Problems & Fixes

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available which means we’re starting to hear about the problems facing console and Windows PC users.

While some of these early issues will require a software update from Ubisoft, you might be able to fix your issue well ahead of the game’s next update.

The current list of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla problems features some of the usual suspects: download problems, crashes, minor bugs, and a variety of performance issues.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common issues impacting the game right now and we’ll walk you through potential fixes for each issue.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Download Problems

If you’re trying to download Assassin’s Creed Valhalla onto your console or Windows device and the download gets stuck or is taking way too long to finish, here are some steps you should take.

If the download suddenly stops before 100% you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few seconds, and start the download again. This typically resolves the issue.

If that doesn’t work, you can try canceling the download (obviously not ideal, but certainly worth a shot) and starting the download again.

If you’re noticing abnormally slow download speeds, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or Windows PC. This could dramatically speed up the download, especially if your device is positioned far away from your router.

If that still doesn’t help, try restarting your router. Unplug the power from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try the download again.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Installation Problems

Like most open-world games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla requires a big chunk of space on your hard drive. Storage issues can sometimes prevent the game from properly installing. If you’re having issues installing the game, you’ll want to check your storage.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla still won’t install properly on your device, try hard resetting your console.

To do this you’ll want to press and hold onto your console’s power button until it shuts off. After that, power it back on and check the installation.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Connection Issues

If you’re running into issues with the game’s online features (like photo mode uploads), here are a few potential solutions to try before getting in contact with Ubisoft support.

First you’ll want to check Ubisoft’s official social media account for announcements regarding downtime or widespread server issues.

There’s a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues. If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. If you’re playing the game on PlayStation, check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If you’re confident there isn’t a widespread outage, try running an ethernet cord from your router to your console or PC to see if your issues are related to your wireless connection.

If that doesn’t work, try rebooting your router. Unplug the router for a minute and then plug it back in to see if that resolves the problem.

If you’re playing the game on a Windows PC you’ll want to make sure you don’t have any software (anti-virus, background applications etc) preventing your machine from connecting to the appropriate servers.

PC, Xbox One, and PS4 users can also try enabling UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) from the router’s settings or using port forwarding. The game uses these ports: TCP/UDP: 80, 443.

If you’re having connection issues on an Xbox or PlayStation, you’ll also want to try power cycling the console.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up during a cutscene or another part of the game, you’ll want to force close the game (if you can) and/or restart your console or PC.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Performance Issues

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on a Windows PC and you’re running into performance issues (bad textures, terrible frame rate, etc) make sure your computer meets the minimum and recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements the game will likely be unplayable. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll likely need to tone down your settings in order for it to run properly.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game:

Minimum Configuration – Low preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 – 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 2700X – 3.7 Ghz / i7 – 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz / i7 – 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

You’ll want to make sure you’re using the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re experiencing performance issues on an Xbox or PlayStation, we recommend restarting the game and/or console to see if performance improve.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Helix Credit Issues

If you’ve purchased Helix Credits and you can’t find said Helix Credits anywhere, you’ll first want to make sure the transaction went through. Here’s how to do that via Epic Store, PlayStation, Stadia, Steam, UPlay, and Xbox.

If your transaction went through, you’ll want to give it some more time. There is sometimes a bit of a delay and Ubisoft says it can take up to 24 hours for credits to appear.

If they still aren’t available after 24 hours, you’ll need to get in contact with Ubisoft’s customer service team with a screenshot of your transaction history.

How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Audio Issues

If the game’s sound suddenly cuts out you’ll want to close the game and reload it.

If you’re playing the game on PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 12 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

Again, this is an early list and we’ll continue to update it as we hear about new problems and new fixes.

