Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 (2020)

These are the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 worth buying in 2020. These days you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get an excellent portable speaker.

Whether you’re streaming music from your phone, blasting tunes around a campfire this summer or just want to listen to podcasts, the speakers in our list below are perfect. Portable speakers are a dime a dozen at Walmart and all over Amazon, but spending a few more dollars will get you way better sound.

Here are our top picks for the best Bluetooth speaker under $100

1. Ultimate Ears BOOM 2

$79 at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 is still my all-time favorite portable Bluetooth speaker. I’ve been using (and abusing) mine daily for over two years and it’s still going strong, sounds great, and has excellent battery life. I don’t know how they manage to pack such stunning sound into a small package, which outputs in 360-degrees, but everyone that hears my little speaker is amazed by how good it sounds.

It has a 100ft Bluetooth range, water-resistance, and a drop-resistant rubberized design that’s built to last. I take mine hiking, camping, fishing, in the garage and more. You can’t go wrong with the BOOM 2.

2. Anker Soundcore Flare+

$99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a stylish speaker that will be the life of the party and a great bang for your buck, consider the Anker Soundcore Flare Plus. This device packs four speakers in a cylindrical design that delivers 360-degree sound, the IPX7 rating makes it ideal to take to the pool, and the bottom is covered in LED lights to set the mood just right. Or, those LED lights can dance to the beat of your music, turning any situation into a party. It might not sound as good as the BOOM but it has 20-hour battery life and looks great.

3. JBL Flip 4 (Waterproof)

$75 at Amazon

While our first two recommendations can handle a little water and a splash at the pool, the JBL Flip 4 is one of the most waterproof Bluetooth speakers on our list. We gave it the best all-around award because it’s not too big, not too small, rugged, durable, sounds great and it’s fairly affordable. We also really like the excellent buttons and controls, included carry cord, and all the different color options available.

4. Klipsch Groove

$99 at Amazon

Those who prefer excellent sound over water-resistance and a rugged design will want to consider the Klipsch Groove. This is a brand that needs no introduction when it comes to HiFi sound (or it shouldn’t) as they’ve made some of the best home audio products around for several years and years. You’re getting an elegant design, 3.5mm input options if you want to run a cable for better audio, and a row of easy to use controls across the top.

5. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

$79 at Amazon

Honestly, the best all-around Bluetooth speaker could also be the UE Wonderboom 2, as it does a little bit of everything. Seriously, Ultimate Ears just makes some of the best portable speakers on the market, and they have for years. This speaker is super portable being about the size of a softball, yet still outputs the typical great sound you expect from this brand. It’s water and dustproof and will even float if you drop it in the pool. Being this small we’re happy to report you still get 13 hours of playback, and like all Ultimate Ears speakers, you can pair two together for stereo sound.

6. Bose SoundLink Micro

$79 at Amazon

If you want a truly versatile Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere, pack in your camping bag, and use it in just about any situation we recommend the Bose SoundLink Micro. While it might not sound as great as the bigger speakers on our list, obviously, Bose is a brand we know and trust. You get crisp, clear, balanced sound in a very small and portable package that’s also IPX7 water-resistant. Being this small you only get 6-hours of playback, but that’s more than enough for your weekend hiking adventures.

7. Anker SoundCore

$28 at Amazon

Last but not least, we wanted to recommend the affordable little original Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker. This thing certainly won’t sound as good as the BOOM 2 or Klipsch Groove, but it’s a great speaker for the price. You can find a ton of $30 speakers at Walmart, Best Buy or Amazon that all sound terrible. The Anker Soundcore is $28, but actually still sounds pretty incredible, and that’s what makes it special and worth putting on this list. It’s the “best for less” Bluetooth speaker and it’ll last for 24 hours on a charge.

Again, while there are tons of cheap speakers in stores everywhere, most of them won’t sound anywhere as good or be nearly as durable as these great speakers on our list. Buy one today and then stay tuned as we’ll update this list once we test out more.