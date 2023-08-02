There are several ways to save money on a copy of EA FC 24 for your console or Windows PC ahead of the game’s release date in September.

EA FC 24 is the latest installment in EA’s long-running soccer series and the first without FIFA in the name for more than two decades. The game will hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC on September 29th.

If you decide to pre-order EA FC 24, you have three editions to choose from. There’s a standard edition, an Ultimate edition, and an EA Play Pro edition for EA Play Pro subscribers.

EA FC 24 starts at $69.99 across the board. Yes, the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game are $10 more expensive this year and that might have you looking around for an EA FC 24 deal. The Nintendo Switch version still sits at $59.99.

The very best EA FC 24 deals won’t arrive until after the game’s release date in September, but there are ways to save money on a copy right now.

Best EA FC 24 Deals

If you’re an EA Play or EA Play Pro subscriber, you can take the usual 10% off the price of a EA FC 24 pre-order.

EA Play and EA Play Pro require a monthly or yearly subscription. EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year. EA Play Pro is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.

If you signup for a GameStop Pro subscription, you’ll get $10 in rewards along with other benefits. If you do a lot of your shopping at GameStop, this is certainly a route worthy of consideration.

Best Buy is offering a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift card to those who pre-order a copy of EA FC 24 for Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.

If you’re planning to play the game on a Windows PC, there are also discounts to be had on CD keys for the game so make sure you shop around.

We could see additional deals emerge in the buildup to the game’s release date in September so make sure you keep an eye out and check sites like SlickDeals.

When to Expect Better EA FC 24 Deals

If you’re looking for EA FC 24 deals that help you save more money on a copy of the game, you’ll probably have to wait until after the release. The biggest deals will come a month or more after EA FC 24 arrives on shelves.

We could see EA FC 24’s price drop in and around the $40-50 price range around Black Friday and the holiday shopping season with additional price cuts in 2024 as we approach the inevitable release of EA FC 25.

If you aren’t in a rush to play, you may want to hold out.