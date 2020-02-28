The big bad Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of Samsung’s best phones yet and it deserves a rugged heavy duty case to keep it safe from life’s daily hazards. At the same time, no one wants to add a huge bulky plastic case to their already big phone, making it even heavier and more difficult to use.

That’s why we’ve found some great rugged Galaxy S20 Ultra cases that keep it protected and look good at the same time. These are tough or clear cases, some even have kickstands, and they’re all pretty sleek. Basically, while Otterbox is great they’re not your only option. Either way, with a big fancy phone like this, you’ll totally want to use a case.

Here are our top picks for the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra

1. Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case

Spigen makes some of the best cases that are durable, rugged, yet sleek and affordable. And while the have several to choose from, the Tough Armor is one of our favorites. It has a dual-layer design for impact-resistance and durability, pads on the inside for extra peace of mind, a built-in kickstand and easy to press buttons. It’s a great option worth buying.

2. Otterbox Symmetry Series Tough Case

The Symmetry series case is the newest addition to the Otterbox lineup and with good reason. It delivers the same heavy duty design everyone knows and loves from Otterbox, but in a sleek package that doesn’t feel like a brick in your hand. If you love the idea of an Otterbox but don’t want something too bulky, the Symmetry series is your best bet. That said, the model most people get is the Otterbox Defender.

3. Ringke Fusion-X Clear Case

Ringke Fusion-X cases are always popular because they’re rugged and strong without being overboard. You’re getting a simple clear case with a tough bumper frame exterior to keep your phone safe. That’s a hard (and clear) polycarbonate plastic shell, but then they added a soft impact-resistant TPU frame around the entire outer edge for drop protection. Plus the corners are double-thickness with raised edges to keep the cameras and display safe.

4. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case (Military-Grade Protection)

UAG makes some of the most rugged, tough, industrial cases that also manage to be featherlight and super comfortable to use. A big loud phone like the Galaxy S20 Ultra needs a special case, and the UAG Monarch is perfect whether you get the Crismon Red model, the fine-grain leather finish, or carbon fiber.

Each Monarch case actually has five layers of material to keep your phone safe. From the soft TPU inner shell, a hard polycarbonate exoskeleton covered by a metal alloy frame that’s screwed together. Then, they inlay some nice leather or carbon fiber to make it not only rugged, but stylish, and military-grade and approved.

5. Encased Rebel Armor Protective Holster Case

Last but not least is the ultra-rugged Encased Rebel case with an included protective belt holster. While strapping a phone this big to your belt might not be ideal, people who work in the field still love a holster. Plus, you can strap it to your backpack and other areas, not just a belt. The Encased Rebel Armor offers a 10ft impact rating, full-body protection, and is a great overall case for someone that needs serious durability.

Then, stay tuned as we’ll continuously update this list with the best cases we see, find, or test.