10 Best VPN’s for iPhone in 2020
These are the best VPN apps for iPhone and iPad available right now and why you should use one. The biggest reason to use a VPN is to keep your information private, safe and secure when you’re online. Whether that’s for downloading torrents, streaming movies, or while using a public WiFi connection. A VPN makes you anonymous online, which is pretty important here in 2020.
Apple devices are already really secure, but the internet you access on them isn’t. Similar to how a firewall protects your data and device on a computer, a VPN protects you online.
By using a VPN service, all of your internet activity gets encrypted and protected from prying eyes or potential threats. You probably have your own reasons for using a VPN, and that’s perfectly fine, you do you. Here is our list of the top iOS VPN’s for iPhone and iPad.
A virtual private network (VPN) is a powerful and popular tool. Not only do they help you retain your privacy online, but they’re also used to get around censorship or regional restrictions. People use VPN’s to stream U.S. Netflix shows in the UK or other regions, stream Popcorn Time shows, catch the game they want on MLB or NBA TV, or stream NFL Football live.
Here’s our quick list, then we’ll go into more detail about each one, pricing, and links to try one at the bottom of the page.
Best VPN’s for iPhone & iPad (2020)
- Pure VPN
- Nord VPN
- ExpressVPN
- Betternet VPN
- Windscribe VPN
- VPN Unlimited
- IPVanish VPN
- OpenVPN Connect (free)
- F-Secure Freedome VPN
- Vypr VPN
It’s hard to choose a VPN simply because there are so many available. However, not all of them are created equal — to say the least. Basically, there are hundreds of different VPNs to choose from, including a bunch of free VPNs, and choosing the right one is really important.
For example, the popular VPN Hola was reportedly doing shady things with users’ bandwidth, which is why they’re no longer on our list. Then, some VPN apps are owned by data analytics firms, and that has some users worried. Remember the Cambridge Analytica mess?
So, we’ve gathered a list of the best iOS VPNs that are safe, support the OpenVPN protocols, trusted, or are completely free. Although we still recommend you do your own research and fully trust the VPN you connect to daily. In closing, these are the fastest and best VPNs for iPhone, iPad, your Macbook and more.
Pure VPN
After trying countless different free and paid VPN services over the last few years, I settled on Pure VPN as they cover both Android and iOS. I use it on my Android phone, iPad Mini and a MacBook Pro.
With PureVPN you get a great experience that's completely free originally, then has a fair long-term price for those that enjoy the service. However, VPN pricing changes so often we won't be listing prices in every slide, because you never know when it'll change. Instead, we'll simply highlight the best iPhone VPNs and let you choose one.
With PureVPN you get an app that's easy to use, super-fast, and has a no-logging policy. Plus, they offer one of the biggest server lists so you get fast speeds for streaming or downloads. To be more specific, Pure has over 750+ locations in upwards of 180 cities around the globe.
And if you're a first-time VPN user, Pure is so simple that you won't get overwhelmed. We also really like the fact that they have an internet kill switch, VPN hotspots, and 24/7 customer support.
For 2020, you can get PureVPN for only $2.88 a month by clicking here. That's 88% off.
Plus, use code Pure15 to get 15% off monthly plans.
