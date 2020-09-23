Gaming
Best PS4 Trade-In Deals to Upgrade to a PS5
This is a look at the places you can trade-in your PS4 for a PS5 in 2020.
There is one set of PS4 trade-in deals that can help you save up to $200 and you can trade-in towards a PS5 at other retailers.
Here is a look at the current trade-in options that you can use to turn your PS4 or PS4 Pro into credit towards your new console.
PS4 Trade-In Deals & Prices
GameStop is offering a big promotion for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
- $200 – Xbox One X or PS4 Pro
- $175 – Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB
- $125 – Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 500GB
- $100 – Xbox One 500GB
If you go this route, the prices above are good through the end of November, but this means you need to buy a PS5 at GameStop before the end of November and trade-in your old console by that date.
Here are the current PS4 trade-in deals and prices at other popular retailers.
The big catch with the prices below is that you need to trade-in your console today, which means more than a month without a console.
These prices and deals are accurate as of September 18th at 10 AM Eastern. Click on the links to check trade-in pricing.
- GameStop PS4 Trade-In Value – $100 to $140
- GameStop PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $175
- Amazon PS4 Trade-In Value – up to $187.02
- Amazon PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $174.38
- Best Buy PS4 Trade-In Value – $90 – $125
- Best Buy PS4 Pro Trade-In Value – $175
Prices depend on the PS4 model you have, so a PS4 Slim 1TB will bring more money than an original PS4 with a 500GB hard drive.
PS5 pre-orders are already open and you can use this guide to find the PS5 in stock.
