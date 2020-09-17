Mobile
How to Find the PS5 in Stock
Here’s how to find the PS5 in stock in 2020 to pre-order. This can help you get the PS5 on release day or before Christmas without paying eBay prices.
The PS5 is available for $399 for the All Digitial Edition and $499 for the version with a disc. Both consoles are hard to find in stock, and right now out of stock.
The good news is that we are already seeing the PS5 in stock at various retailers for short periods after the initial pre-order, so if you are quick you can still get a PS5 pre-order in.
We have links on where to check for the PS5 in stock, and a guide on how to get a notification when the PS5 is in stock at a retailer so that you can quickly order one.
Where to Find the PS5 in Stock
The PlayStation 5 is sold at several stores directly, and you can buy it in eBay if you are willing to pay a premium. Here’s a rundown of where you can check the PS5 stock manually, which is smart to do as it can give you an edge in some cases. We continue to see the PS5 go in and out of stock at various times each day.
- Check Amazon PS5 Stock
- Check Best Buy PS5 Stock
- Check GameStop PS5 Stock
- Check Walmart PS5 Stock
- Check Target PS5 Stock
You can also use these links to check for the PS5 Digital Edition in stock to save $100 if you don’t need a disc drive.
- Check Amazon PS5 Digital Edition Stock
- Check Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition Stock
- Check GameStop PS5 Digital Edition Stock
- Check Walmart PS5 Digital Edition Stock
- Check Target PS5 Digital Edition Stock
Most of these retailers let you sign up for an in-stock alert. You can also do in-store pre-orders at some GameStop locations, but quantities may already be spoken for.
How to Find the PS5 in Stock
If you don’t want to manually check the stock at stores, you can sign up to get tracking alerts from NowInStock. These are great in addition to any in stock alerts that the retailers allow you to set up directly.
- Go to the PS5 page on NowInStock.
- Register for a free account at NowInStock.
- Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.
- Go back to the PS5 NowInStock page.
- Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.
- Add an item to track it.
You can get browser alerts, text alerts, or email alerts when the model you want is in stock.
You can also see the history of when the PS5 is in stock at specific retailers. Use this to know when you should manually check or when you should expect an alert.
How to Get a PS5 Right Now
While you can’t get the PS5 right now, if you don’t want to mess with a retailer or waiting for pre-orders to start back up when small amounts trickle in, you can look for a reseller on eBay.
People are already reselling thier PS5 pre-orders on eBay for a several hundred dollar premium.
Be careful to read the listing, we’ve already spotted someone selling a peice of paper pretending to be a PS5, and there will doubtlessly be other questionable listings. eBay is pretty good at closing those down on pre-orders like this, but just be cautious.
Apple
10 Common iOS 14 Problems & How to Fix Them
As we push away from iOS 14’s release we’re starting to hear about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s new operating system.
iOS 14 went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped through the cracks into the official release.
The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, crashes, Touch ID, problems and installation issues. A lot of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
While some of these issues will require a fix from Apple in a new version of iOS 14 or a visit to your local Apple Store (if it’s open), some issues can be fixed in minutes from the comfort of your home.
In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems we’ve heard about. If you’re noticing battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or if you’re having issues installing iOS 14, have a look through these fixes before you pick up the phone or take your iPhone into a store.
How to Fix iOS 14 Installation Problems
If your installation gets stuck, here’s how to get it unstuck.
First, you’ll want to perform a hard reset. On older iPhone models you’ll need to hold the home button and the power button down at the same time and wait until the device reboots.
If you own an iPhone 7, hold the volume down and power button until the device resets. If you own an iPhone 8, press volume up and release, press volume down and release, then hold the power button for about 5-10 seconds until it resets.
If you own a newer model like the iPhone X, you’ll need to press volume up, volume down, then hold the side button on the right edge of the device until the device reboots itself.
If your download is taking forever, you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few minutes, and try again. You also might want to investigate your router or check Apple’s service page for an outage.
How to Fix iOS 14 Battery Life Problems
If your iPhone’s battery starts acting up after the upgrade, there are a few things you can try.
If you’re experiencing extreme battery drain after installing iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes.
If nothing in that guide works, there’s a chance you’ve got a bad battery. If you determine that might be the case, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple about a replacement.
If you live near an Apple Store, and it’s open for business, make an appointment at the Genius Bar. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.
If you don’t have an Apple Store near you, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Bluetooth Problems
If you’re unable to connect to one or more of your Bluetooth devices, here’s what you’ll need to do.
First, you’ll want to forget the Bluetooth connection on your device. Here’s how to do that on iOS 14:
- Head into your Settings.
- Tap Bluetooth.
- Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.
- Tap “Forget this Device”.
- Try reconnecting.
If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
This process will take a few seconds to complete. It’ll cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you’ve got your password(s) handy.
You can also try resetting your device’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset All Settings.
Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix so if none of these solutions work, you might have to contact Apple’s customer service or the company who makes the product you’re trying to connect to.
How to Fix iOS 14 Wi-Fi Problems
If you’re noticing slower speeds or dropped connections, here are some steps to take.
Before you start messing around with your iPhone’s settings, investigate the connection. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try unplugging the router for minute before plugging it back in.
If you can’t access the router you’re connected to or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.
From here you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network that’s giving you problems. Here’s how to do that:
- In your Settings, tap Wi-Fi.
- Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.
- Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. (Note: This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy.)
If this doesn’t work, try resetting your phone’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset
- Tap on Reset Network Settings.
If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.
How to Fix iOS 14 Cellular Data Problems
If your device suddenly starts telling you you have “No Service” and you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few steps to take.
First, make sure there isn’t a cellular outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. We also recommend checking Down Detector to see if others in your area are having similar issues.
If you determine the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your iPhone and see if that jumpstarts the connection.
If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off. Airplane Mode kills all of the connections on your device.
If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try toggling Cellular Data and/or LTE off to see if that helps. Here’s how to temporarily shut LTE off:
- Go into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data Options.
- Tap Enable LTE.
- Toggle it off.
- Leave it off for a minute then toggle it back on.
If you want to shut off Cellular Data completely without turning off your other services, here’s what you need to do:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data.
- Toggle it Off.
- Leave it off for a minute and toggle it back on.
How to Fix iOS 14 FaceTime Issues
If you’re having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls, you’ll want to make sure Apple isn’t having any issues. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are on your end.
Make sure your iPhone is properly connected to Wi-Fi or your cellular network. If it is, make sure FaceTime is turned on. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap FaceTime.
- If you notice a message that says “Waiting for Activation”, turn FaceTime off and then toggle it back on.
If FaceTime is on and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your iPhone.
If you’re having trouble connecting via FaceTime over a cellular network, make sure cellular data is currently turned on for FaceTime. Here’s how to check:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Scroll Down and make sure FaceTime is toggled on.
How to Fix iOS 14 App Problems
If one or more of your applications are acting up after the move to iOS 14, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with the developer.
First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve performance, you’ll want to check the App Store for an update. Developers are pushing iOS 14 support updates and the downloading latest version of the app could help.
You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.
If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA on an update that will address the issue.
How to Fix iOS 14 Random Reboots
If your phone starts randomly rebooting, here are a few fixes to try before getting in contact with Apple.
First, restart the device. If you haven’t turned your device off in awhile, this could solve the issue.
If you’re still seeing random reboots, update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Visual Voicemail Issues
iOS’ Visual Voicemail feature often breaks after Apple releases a new version of iOS. If you can’t get visual voicemail to popup on your phone, here are a few things to try.
First, try letting the voicemail play all the way through. Once it’s done, exit the Phone app and re-open it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your iPhone.
How to Fix iOS 14 GPS Issues
If GPS starts acting up, try restarting your phone before you do anything else.
If that doesn’t help, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.
You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.
If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your device’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
Downgrade to iOS 13
If everything fails, and you can’t wait for the next version of iOS 14 and can’t/don’t want to get in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to iOS 13. This could help improve your phone’s performance.
If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.
Restore as New
If the problems are really bad, you can try restoring your iPhone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Gaming
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X Pre-Orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd. The Xbox Series S pre-orders start at the same time.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series S?
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Read: Should I Pre-Order the Xbox Series X?
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
Gaming
PS5 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
If you are running into PS5 pre-order problems you are not alone. We experienced a collection of pre-order problems last night and some continue through today.
This is what you need to know about the PS5 pre-orde problems and errors, plus what you can do about some of them.
PS5 Pre-Order Errors
Retailer websites broke under the string of PS5 pre-orders this week. These problems included error pages and some checkout systems going completely offline.
This appears to be better right now, but as the PS5 is in stock again at retailers this could flare up over the coming weeks.
There is nothing for you to do since this is on the retailer end. Simply try again.
PS5 Out of Stock
The PS5 is out of stock at most retailers, which is a problem in itself. Supply of the PS5 is low, likely in part to COVID and standard console launch constraints, so it is inevitable.
We have a guide on how you can find the PS5 in stock. We have direct links to check stock and a way to get notifications.
PS5 Removed from Cart and Checkout Problems
The most annoying PS5 pre-order problem we experienced was not being able to checkout with the PS5 Digital Edition in our cart.
This happened to us at Target because we had to add a new payment method.
If you ran into this on day one, you can make sure that your accounts are up to date and ready for when the PS5 is back in stock.
PS5 Accessories Out of Stock
Another major issue that we are seeing, and that will be a big problem near Christmas, is that the accessories will be out of stock.
Controllers, cameras, and other accessories are already tough to find. If you see one in stock, snap it up. You can always cancel the order if you find a different one that you want.
Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.0 Update
Apple’s pushed its long-awaited iPadOS 14 update to iPad users around the world and the new software could have a big impact on your tablet’s performance.
After several months of testing, iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and ready to download. It’s a massive upgrade for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from any software updates you skipped in your upgrade.
With iPadOS 14 out of testing, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest and greatest operating system.
In this guide to the first version of iPadOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14 update’s performance.
iPadOS 14 Review
If your tablet is currently on iPadOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.
For iPadOS 13.7 users, the iPadOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iPadOS 13 your device is running. If your slate is on an older version of iPadOS 13 you could see a larger download size.
The iPadOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an older iPad Pro.
For more on the iPadOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 14 update on the iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine.
- GPS and cellular data are both working normally.
Apps
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are behaving normally.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable as well.
Speed
- iPadOS 14 feels a bit faster than iPadOS 13.
If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.7 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install the iPadOS 14 update on your iPad right now. It could help.
If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14 today.
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad users are unsurprisingly running into problems with the operating system.
The current list of problems includes some of most common iPadOS issues. The current list includes installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.
If you encounter a problem after upgrading, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and some tips that should help you improve battery life.
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your device, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 in an attempt to improve performance. Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7.
You can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iPadOS 13.7. So those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.6.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you move, there’s no getting back.
iPadOS 14 Update: What’s New
Like iOS 14, iPadOS 14 is a huge upgrade and it brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches with it.
Here are Apple’s full release notes:
Redesigned Experience
- Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display
- Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time
- App sidebars have a new look that deliver more of the app’s functionality in the main window
- New app Toolbars, Pop-Overs and Pull-Down menus make it easier to get to all of the controls for an app
Compact Design
- Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Compact Search has a simpler design that works on the Home Screen or over any app
- Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen
Search
- One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search
- Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites
- Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters
- As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing
- Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results
- Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files
Scribble
- Write in any text field with Apple Pencil and your writing automatically converts to typed text
- Scratch to delete a word or space
- Circle a word to select it for editing
- Press and hold between words to add space for additional writing
- Shortcut Palette offers commonly used actions for the app you are using
- English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are supported as well as mixed Chinese and English
Note-taking with Apple Pencil
- Smart selection makes it easy to select text, distinguishing handwriting from drawings
- Copy and paste as text converts your handwritten notes into typed text for use in other documents
- Make space is a new gesture to create more room for handwritten notes
- Data detectors allow you to take action on phone numbers, email addresses and other handwritten information
- Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes
Siri
- An all-new compact design surfaces results in the bottom right corner of the screen in a new layout
- Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago
- Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet
- Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay
- Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
- Group photos can be customized for a shared group look
Memoji
- 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji
- New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush
- Six added age options
- Face covering options
Maps
- Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
- Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route
- Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris
- Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route
- Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal
Home
- Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap
- A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention
- Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity
- Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app
- Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define
Safari
- Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine
- A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
AirPods
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience
- Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac
- Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods
Augmented Reality
- Depth API provides more precise distance measurements captured by the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to allow more realistic interactions between virtual and real-world objects
- Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate
- Face Tracking is available to support AR experiences through the front camera on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch and later
- Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object
App Clips
- An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task
- Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds
- Discover app clips at the right moment through scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari
- Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around
Privacy
- A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera
- Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location
- Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access
- App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple
Accessibility
- Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing
- Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call
- Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications
- VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences
- Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web
- Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos
- Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps
This release also includes other features and improvements.
App Store
- Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing
Apple Arcade
- Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released
- See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more
- Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab
- Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices
- Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game
Apple Cash Family
- Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18
- Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri
- Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur
- Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to
- Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18
- Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group
Camera
- Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app
- Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview
- Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects
FaceTime
- Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later
- New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera
Files
- New sidebar and toolbar consolidate controls for quicker access to files and functions
- APFS encryption support for external drives
Keyboard and International
- On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.
- Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase
- Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps
- New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English
- Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese
- Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk
- Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers
- Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages
Music
- A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes
- Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play
- Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type
- Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster
Notes
- Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting
- Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results
- Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded
- Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping
Photos
- New sidebar gives you quick access to Albums, Search and Media Types, and makes it easy to edit the order of albums under the My Albums view
- Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos
- Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums
- Photos and videos caption support
- Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View
- Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies
- Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share
Podcasts
- Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you
Reminders
- Assign reminders to people you share lists with
- New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list
- Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap
- Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols
- Rearrange or hide smart lists
Settings
- Option to set your default email and web browser
Shortcuts
- Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you
- Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns
- Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen
- New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app
- New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more
- Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep
Voice Memos
- Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings
- Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later
- Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites
- Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation
iPadOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.
iPadOS 14 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak your iPad, you’ll have to skip iPadOS 14 for now.
Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool released a new version that’s compatible with iPadOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS/iPadOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iPadOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6.1, and iPadOS 13.7.
Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iPadOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool get released to the public.
What’s Next
The next version of iPadOS 14 could arrive in October.
Apple is reportedly prepping a milestone iPadOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.
iPadOS 14.1 will likely bring bug fixes for some of the initial problems plaguing iPadOS 14. We also expect it to have some new features on board.
If you’re feeling leery about making the move to iPadOS 14,0, you might want to wait for iPadOS 14.1 and its batch of bug fixes to arrive.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Editorials
Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition Should You Buy?
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.
Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.
The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. It then pushed the game’s release date to September 17th.
Unfortunately, the developer announced another delay. Instead of launching on September 17th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now November 19th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.
This will almost certainly be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
As of right now, it looks like the game’s release date for Google’s Stadia platform might come a little later. The developer says the release will come by the end of the year, but hasn’t provided a specific date.
The game is also heading to Sony’s new PS5 and Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
As of right now there are two versions of the game: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and some of you are probably trying to decide which one to buy.
Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or less, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in November.
There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.
Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.
Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. This offer is worth a look if you tend to buy most of your electronics at the retailer.
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.
The standard version of Cyberpunk 2077 is for:
- Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.
- Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.
- People who aren’t collectors.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
There’s also a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition though it costs way more than the standard edition.
The Collector’s Edition is a $249.99 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collectors. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:
- Collector’s Edition box
- Case with game discs
- Collectible SteelBook
- 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action
- Hardcover art book
- Metal pin set
- Quadra V-tech metal keychain
- An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag
- Embroidered patches
- World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Sticker bomb set
That’s more than you get from your average collector’s edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Digital vs. Physical
Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go one way or the other.
If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.
If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.
If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.
There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.
If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it
You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades
One other note. CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.
The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.
We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
The same will apply to Sony’s PS4 and upcoming PS5.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
