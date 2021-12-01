Best Samsung Galaxy Deals: $900 Off, Free Galaxy Buds 2 & More

The holiday shopping season is upon us and there are tons of Samsung Galaxy deals to be had. You can save $600 on a new Galaxy S21 flagship, snag a Galaxy Chromebook 2 for cheap, and even grab a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

As we push into the final month of 2021, companies are putting their best offers forward. We’ve seen massive deals on some of Samsung’s best products and they’re absolutely worth a look if you’re in the market for a new high-end smartphone, a new tablet, or even a new computer.

Some of these Samsung Galaxy deals are timed offers meaning they’ll expire in the coming days. Others are will stretch out over the course of the next month or so giving you ample time to research a holiday gift for a loved one or assess your own needs.

These are some of the best Samsung Galaxy deals we’ve come across and they’ll help you save a bunch of money on your shopping this year. We’ll continue to update this guide in the weeks ahead so make sure you come back for the latest offers.

Galaxy S21 Deals

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are three of Samsung’s flagship smartphones and they’ve all been heavily discounted.

If you want a high-powered device with a big screen, fantastic cameras, and excellent performance, you’ll want to take a long look at the Galaxy S21 series.

Surprisingly, some of the best Galaxy S21 deals out there come from Samsung itself. The company’s knocked a ton of money off the price of the three phones.

In the case of the Galaxy S21, you can take $550 off the price of the new device bringing the 128GB model all the way down to $249.99. If you need more storage, you can grab the 256GB Galaxy S21 for just $299.99.

If you’d prefer to go with the Galaxy S21+, you can get the 128GB model at Samsung for just $449.99. The 256GB Galaxy S21+ is currently going for $499.99.

As for the highest-end model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can grab the 128GB model for $599.99, the 256GB model for $649.99, or the 512GB model for $779.99.

Now keep in mind, to get the biggest discount, you’ll need to trade-in a newer phone in good condition. That said, you can trade-in a phone with a cracked screen and still get quite a bit of money off your purchase.

As an added incentive, Samsung’s also throwing $50 off a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.

Galaxy S20 Deals

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE are Samsung’s previous flagships, but they are still extremely capable phones and they’re certainly worth a look if you don’t like the Galaxy S21’s pricing.

The Galaxy S20 FE, or Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, is the company’s latest Galaxy S20 model. It’s the budget variant of the main Galaxy S20 series.

If you have a device to trade-in, you can grab the Galaxy S20 FE from Samsung for as low as $125.99. If you don’t have a device to trade-in, you can still save money if you buy it from Best Buy. The retailer is offering $200 off the price allowing you to pay just $5.57 a month in installments.

If you’d prefer to buy the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can also find those devices discounted at Samsung and Best Buy. Samsung’s also offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with any order.

If you have a phone to trade, you can snag the Galaxy S20 for as low as $300, the Galaxy S20+ for as low as $400, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for as low as $600.

If you don’t have a phone to trade, Best Buy has knocked $100 (or more) off the price of a Galaxy S20. So make sure you check over there as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Deals

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest flagship. Unlike the Galaxy S series, the device comes with a foldable display. It’s worth exploring if you want to try a new smartphone form factor.

Like Samsung’s other devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also discounted. Samsung’s also throwing in a pair of free Galaxy Buds 2 with any purchase. You can also save an additional $90 using Samsung’s Discount Program.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 typically starts at $1799.99 for the 256GB model, but it can be yours for as low as $899.99 or below. If you need a little more storage, you can grab the 512GB model for $999.99. It typically retails for $1899.99.

Best Buy is also offering up to $400 off a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a qualified activation. Like Samsung, it’s also throwing in a pair of free Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Watch 4 Deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is the company’s Apple Watch competitor. It’s the first Samsung Watch to run Google’s Wear operating system since the Samsung Gear Live from 2014. It’s also the first watch to run Wear OS 3.

Samsung is discounting both the Galaxy Watch 4 (comes in aluminum) and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (comes in stainless steel).

With a trade-in, you can grab the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for as low as $164.99. If you need a bigger watch face, you can snag the 44mm model for $194.99.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is more expensive. With a trade-in, you can get the 42mm model for $264.99 or the 46mm version for $294.99.

At Best Buy you may be able to find a Galaxy Watch 4 discounted by up to $90 though the devices have been in and out of stock so you’ll need to keep an eye out.

Galaxy Tab Deals

If you’re looking for a tablet, look no further than Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series which comes in all shapes and sizes. The Galaxy Tab series is also available at a variety of price points.

There are a bunch of Galaxy Tab models, but a few of our favorites include the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Tab S6 series which includes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and the budget Galaxy Tab A7.

Galaxy Chromebook Deals

If you’re on the hunt for a Chromebook, you’ll definitely want to check out the Galaxy Chromebook deals. We’ve seen some pretty steep discounts in recent weeks.

Samsung’s currently discounting three Galaxy Chromebooks models. The list includes the Galaxy Chromebook, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, and the new Galaxy Chromebook Go.

You can get the Galaxy Chromebook Go or Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $199.99. You can also find a discount on the Galaxy Chromebook in the form of a $100 instant credit.

We’ll continue to update this guide as we come across more deals in the weeks ahead.

