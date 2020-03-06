Accessories
Best Portable Chargers for Phones & More (2020)
These are the best portable chargers and battery packs for your phone, tablet, MacBook, and more in 2020. A slim little accessory you can carry everywhere and quickly recharge your phone on the go.
We’ve recommended countless excellent portable power banks in the past, but not everyone wants to carry a bulky brick in their pocket or backpack. Our phones are big enough, which is why we found some of the best slim portable phone chargers to recommend.
Most of these have enough juice to refill your phone 2-3 times, or they’re cheap and small enough to fit in your wallet. Then, more expensive options are powerful enough to recharge the latest Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, or even a Macbook Pro and Nintendo Switch thanks to USB-C power delivery.
A portable charger is exactly what the name suggests. A battery pack similar to what’s inside your phone, only with multiple USB ports so you can charge your cell phone and other devices on the go without sitting next to a wall outlet.
These battery packs come in several different speeds, battery sizes, and shapes, so knowing which one to buy is important. Certain models are thin but slow, while others offer fast charging technology and enough output power to charge a Macbook. The Moshi 10K (pictured above) is slim, fast, and has power delivery, it does it all.
A lot of accessory brands make portable battery chargers for phones, but sometimes you just want to carry something lightweight. If so, Anker, Moshi, Tronsmart, and Belkin are some of our favorites. So, get a portable battery pack from our roundup below.
Anker PowerCore II Slim 10,000 mAh
Anker is America's leading USB charging brand, and they offer portable battery packs in all different shapes and sizes.
The Anker PowerCore II Slim is one of the best options on the market. You're getting 10,000 mAh (enough to recharge your Galaxy S10 or iPhone 11 almost 3 times) in an extremely slim package all for around $35. That way you're never left without a phone or stressing that you'll run out of battery.
This portable battery pack is roughly the size of a phone, so it's already something you're used to carrying around. Plus, it'll slide into a shirt pocket, purse, or backpack with ease.
It'll universally charge your iPhone, Android, or Samsung Galaxy at the fastest speed possible thanks to PowerIQ and 18w Quick Charge technology inside. You get a full-size USB port, a small USB-C port, and 4 LED lights so you know how much juice is left. They even have a new power delivery version, too.
