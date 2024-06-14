Bethesda Releases June Hotfix Update for Starfield

Bethesda continues to release improvements for Starfield and today the developer’s pushed a new hotfix update with bug fixes and changes to the game’s Creation Kit.

On the heels of its massive June update, Bethesda’s pushed a much smaller update for its space RPG. The update brings Starfield’s version to 1.12.32.0.

Like all Starfield updates, the June hotfix requires a sizable download. It’s around 3GB which means players running out of internal storage space may need to make room.

According to Bethesda, the update delivers three fixes for lingering issues for the game. These bug fixes include:

The Starjacker: Adrastos will now respond correctly even if he was scanned or shot prior

Creations: New animations from downloaded Creations will now function properly without rebooting

Fixes to improve stability

It also adds new Art Tools to the Starfield Creation Kit.

Creations, which are Starfield’s version of mods, launched earlier this month on Xbox and Windows giving players new ways to alter, and perhaps improve, the game.

There are hundreds of mods on the Creations marketplace and many of them are free to download. Creations can be found by accessing the “Creations” tab on the main menu.

Unfortunately, Starfield players say the June hotfix doesn’t remedy the audio bugs introduced by the previous update. A fix for those issues will have to wait for the next patch it seems.