10 Xbox Starfield Mods You Should Try Right Now

Starfield mods are now available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and there are already hundreds available to download right now.

Once you get the June Starfield update installed, you can head to the Creations section in the game’s main menu and peruse through a large catalog of modifications that can change your game in a number of different ways.

From new weapons and armor to new quests to small tweaks, the Starfield mod marketplace for Xbox is full of options for your console.

We want to help narrow things down for you as we highlight 10 Starfield mods we think Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners need to try right now.

These are a few our favorites and we’ll continue to add to this list as we find more and as creators release new ones.

Visible Chronomark Watch

For whatever reason, Bethesda decided not to show the game’s essential Chronomark Watch on the player character’s wrist. No matter.

Visible Chronomark Watch is a mod that adds the watch to the player character’s left wrist so that you can see it in-game. The watch has also been added to the four main Constellation companions.

It’s not a game-changing mod, but it adds a bit more realism.

Vanilla Flashlight Improved

Starfield’s flashlight is essential and it’s great in dark environments like mining facilities and caves. If you use it a lot, you should check out Vanilla Flashlight Improved.

It’s a super basic mod, but it makes the flashlight’s beam larger and brighter so you can see better in the dark. Added bonus: it gets rid of the annoying banding artifacts.

Dark Universe – Crossfire

Dark Universe – Crossfire is a mod that adds numerous space encounters that focus on faction warfare.

It’s a bit unsteady at the moment but we expect the developer to improve the mod as time goes on.

The mod’s encounters include:

Piracy Boarding: You travel to a distress beacon and discover the Crimson Fleet taking over a ship. Ship can be boarded and taken over.

You travel to a distress beacon and discover the Crimson Fleet taking over a ship. Ship can be boarded and taken over. Faction Skirmish: You travel into a fight in progress, two factions are in the middle of a battle.

You travel into a fight in progress, two factions are in the middle of a battle. Faction Skirmish, Tides Turning: You travel into a fight in progress, two factions are in the middle of a battle. One faction calls for backup.

You travel into a fight in progress, two factions are in the middle of a battle. One faction calls for backup. Faction Stronghold: You travel to a space station defended by hostile forces. Note the interiors aren’t done for these.

You travel to a space station defended by hostile forces. Note the interiors aren’t done for these. Ship Under Fire: You travel to a distress beacon and discover a faction attacking a ship.

You travel to a distress beacon and discover a faction attacking a ship. Trade Vessel Mayday: You travel into an area with an abandoned goods shipment being guarded by hostiles. These can include weapons, armor, drugs and more.

You travel into an area with an abandoned goods shipment being guarded by hostiles. These can include weapons, armor, drugs and more. Stranded Ship: You travel to a faint signal and discover a stranded hostile ship.

You travel to a faint signal and discover a stranded hostile ship. Boss Fight: You travel to a powerful signal and discover a boss ship.

You travel to a powerful signal and discover a boss ship. Smugglers: You travel to a Faint signal and discover an illegal smuggler.

You travel to a Faint signal and discover an illegal smuggler. Hostile Faction Installation: You travel to a hostile faction and discover various installations.

You travel to a hostile faction and discover various installations. Trading Post: You travel to a trading post to trade with the Trade Authority.

If want to spice up the space portion of Starfield, give this fun mod a try.

Richer Merchants

One thing you’ve probably noticed while playing Starfield is that the game’s merchants will eventually run out of money to buy your stuff. When that happens, it will take in-game time for their money to replenish.

If you hate having to run or fly to the next merchant to sell your junk, you’ll love the Richer Merchants mod.

The mod simply increases the amount of credit held by all merchants in the game so you’ll have an easier time offloading your loot.

This will help you get back to the more important stuff like questing, ship building, and more.

TGs Luxury Homes Volume I

TGs Luxury Homes Volume I lets you build a home on any planet in the game. If you like to spend time decorating your various houses already, or you simply want more options, this mod should be music to your ears.

The mod includes around 30 or so themed luxury homes that you can use as an outpost for your characters. It even includes a castle if you’d prefer that to a house.

The mod’s castle comes with walls, gates, and towers.

Better Sorting: Renamed Survey Data Slates

This is a very basic mod but it will make those hunting Survey Data slates extremely happy.

Better Sorting: Renamed Survey Data Slates does exactly what its name says. It renames all of the planet survey data slates so they are now in alphabetical order in your inventory.

In the vanilla game, they show up like “(Planet) Survey Data” which can make them a pain to track down. With this mod, they show up as “Survey Data: (Planet).”

Unofficial Starfield Patches

Bethesda releases new Starfield patches every six weeks or so. These patches fix issues, but they often leave bugs hanging and bring issues of their own.

This is what makes the two unofficial Starfield patches, Starfield Community Patch and Unofficial Starfield Patch, so exciting.

They help fill the gap between Bethesda’s updates and they fix issues the developer itself has neglected.

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues when you play the game, you might want to give these a shot and see if they improve your experience.

Improved Follower Behavior

If you’re the type who likes to bring followers along on your adventures in Starfield, this mod is absolutely worth a download.

Improved Follower Behavior delivers several tweaks to make the follower experience better. Here are the improvements:

Followers now attempt to keep an average distance of about 2-5 meters from you. Generally closer while walking, and further while running.

Followers will now only attack once an enemy has fully detected one of you [DANGER].

Followers will now attempt to stick very close to you (1.5 meters), and will no longer sandbox, while sneaking.

Followers now match your walking speed while they are close to you.

Followers will now be able to move 50% faster when they are more than 50 meters away from you.

Followers will no longer stop to bully the local wildlife.

Loitering radius has been decreased (15 meters to 6 meters). This means that walking is no longer slow enough for the game to flag you as loitering while you are walking in a straight line.

Followers now stick close to you (1.5 meters) while you are in an airlock doorway.

If any of these changes sound good to you, and they should if you’ve been playing the game using them, download it and see what you think.

Smarter Spacesuit Auto-Hide

Smarter Spacesuit Auto-Hide is an impressive mod that helps with immersion.

First off, it hides your character’s spacesuit while inside of a sealed starship, including your home ship. It will also hide your spacesuit while on a safe, breathable planet.

If your character steps into a sealed area on a world where you need a spacesuit, only your helmet will be hidden.

In addition, your follower’s spacesuit behavior will sync up with yours when in these areas. For instance, followers no longer needlessly wear their helmets in breathable environments.

We’ve tried it on our Xbox Series X and it does feel like a better experience than what’s available in the vanilla version of the game.

Shade’s Immersive Looting

Shade’s Immersive Looting improves, you guessed it, the looting system. And it does so in a number of interesting ways:

Adds an additional button/prompt when looting dead NPCs to strip their equipped items for the taking.

Adds an additional button/prompt when looting dead NPCs to loot all items in 1 button press.

Dead stripped NPCs in harsh environmental conditions can show visual effects after approximately 5 seconds.

Dead stripped NPCs in harsh environmental conditions can show long-term decay of corpses after approximately 5 minutes.

Overrides the “pick-pocketing” from unconscious targets to just steal the items.

Does not require any special hotkey mapping or console commands.

Only affects normal human adults – kids, old corpses and certain crowd NPCs are unaffected.

You can get a feel for these changes in the video below.