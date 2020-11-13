Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Problems & Fixes

Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available which means we’re hearing about the initial problems plaguing console and Windows PC users.

While some of these early problems will require a software update from the developer down the road, some issues can be solved long before Treyarch issues its next update.

The current list of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War problems features some of the most common launch issues: download problems, crashes, minor bugs, and a variety of performance issues.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common issues impacting the game and we’ll walk you through potential fixes for these issues.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Download Problems

If you’re trying to download Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War onto console or Windows PC and the download gets stuck or is taking way too long to finish, here are some potential solutions.

If the game download suddenly stops before 100% you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few seconds, and start the download again.

If that doesn’t work, you can try canceling the download and starting the download again.

If you’re noticing abnormally slow download speeds, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or Windows PC. This could dramatically speed up the download, particularly if your console or PC is positioned far away from your router.

If that still doesn’t help, try restarting your router. Unplug the power from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try the download again.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Installation Problems

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires a very big chunk of space on your internal storage. Storage issues can sometimes prevent the game from properly installing. If you’re having issues installing the game, you’ll want to check your storage.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough available for the download.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War still won’t install on your device, try hard resetting your console.

To do this you’ll want to press and hold onto your console’s power button until it shuts off. After that, power it back on and check the installation.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Connection Issues

If you can’t connect to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, check and see if Activision’s servers are having issues. Server issues are common during busy times of the day and during the first weeks after release.

You might also want to check Treyarch’s official social media account (and/or Activision’s) for announcements regarding downtime or widespread server issues.

There’s a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues. If you’re playing on an Xbox, you can check the status of Xbox Live here. If you’re playing the game on PlayStation, you can check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If you’re positive there isn’t a widespread outage, try running an ethernet cord from your router to your console or PC to see if your issues are related to your wireless connection.

If that doesn’t work, try rebooting your router. Unplug the power cord from the router for a minute and then plug it back in and check.

If you’re playing the game on a Windows PC you’ll want to make sure you don’t have any software (anti-virus, background applications etc) preventing your machine from connecting to the appropriate servers.

Here are three other fixes to try, straight from Activision. You will need your router’s login credentials to try these so track those down.

Universal Plug and Play

Turn off Port Forwarding (if it is turned on) and enable Universal Plug and Play (UPnP).

Port Forwarding

Turn off UPnP. Turn on Port Forwarding. You can learn more about Port Forwarding at that link. Assign a Static IP address to your console.

DMZ (consoles only)

Turn off Port Forwarding. Assign the console’s Static IP address to your router’s DMZ.

Once you’ve tested DMZ, make sure you remove your Static IP address from your router’s DMZ.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up during a cutscene or another part of the game, you’ll want to force close the game (if you can) and/or restart your console or PC.

If you’re playing on a Windows PC, you might also want to check and see if your graphics card drivers are up-to-date.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Performance Issues

If you’re playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on a Windows PC and you’re running into performance issues (bad textures, terrible frame rate, etc) make sure your computer meets the minimum and recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements the game will likely be unplayable. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll likely need to tone down your settings in order for it to run properly.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB

Recommended System Requirements (Without Ray Tracing)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580

RAM: 12GB

Video Preset: Medium

Recommended System Requirements (With Ray Tracing)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16GB

Video Preset: Medium

You’ll want to make sure you’re using the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re experiencing performance issues on an Xbox or PlayStation, we recommend restarting the game and/or console to see if performance improve.

If you’re noticing a ton of rubber banding, stuttering, or hit marker issues in the multiplayer portion of the game, check out this guide from Activision.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Audio Problems

If the game’s sound suddenly cuts out, you’ll want to close the game and reload it.

If you’re playing the game on PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 12 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Windows Problems

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires a DirectX 12 compatible system to run. Windows 8 does not support DirectX 12.

Activision says Windows 10 players need to be on version 1803 at a minimum (released in April 2018). If you’re running an earlier version, you’ll need to upgrade.

This is an early list and we’ll continue to update it as we hear about new problems and new fixes.

