Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: 5 Things You Need to Know

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is confirmed and today we want to take you through everything you need to know about playing Activision and Sledgehammer’s latest entry in the series ahead of its official release date.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently slated to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC on November 5th, but you’ll be able to try the game before that. And if you own a PlayStation, you’ll be able to give it a go long before November.

There are several ways to try Call of Duty: Vanguard before its release in November. There will be an early alpha testing period and there will also be a beta period. These testing periods will let you try a portion of the game and decide if it’s worth buying.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will help players get familiar with game modes and game mechanics and it will also help Sledgehammer catch bugs and performance issues.

We don’t know everything about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, but here’s what we know about the game’s alpha, and beta, right now.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Release Date

Before Activision and Sledgehammer launch the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, they’ll host an alpha.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha testing period stretches from August 27th at 10AM PT to August 29th at 10AM PT. It will be available to every single PS4 and PS5 owner and best of all, it doesn’t require a pre-order. You simply need a console and an internet connection.

This is the first opportunity to try the new Call of Duty so if you’re interested in buying the game, and you own a PlayStation, this is certainly intriguing.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Features

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha will center around a brand new multiplayer mode called Champion Hill.

You’ll be able to explore the mode’s four maps, customize various weapons, and try out the game’s four main Operators: Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Arthur Kingsley.

A few weeks later, Activision and Sledgehammer will host the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. The beta will launch after a worldwide multiplayer Reveal on September 7th.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will span across two weekends. The first weekend will span from September 10th to September 13th and it will be for PlayStation owners who pre-order the game.

Activision says the second weekend will be considered an Open Beta in its entirety for PlayStation owners. If you own an Xbox or Windows PC, you’ll need to pre-order a copy of the game to access the first two days of the Beta (September 16th and 17th).

After that, the beta will become an open beta for all platforms. The open beta stretches from Saturday, September 18th to Monday, September 20th at 10 AM PT.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Features

You can expect large download sizes for the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha and beta. Previous Call of Duty betas were over 30GB in size. You can expect similar sizes this year.

As for the beta’s features, we haven’t seen any official information yet, probably because the company is holding back information until the multiplayer reveal in early September. Once those details are confirmed, we should know more. Here are a few things can you expect:

Don’t expect your progress to carry over to the full version of the game.

Expect lots of bugs and performance issues

Expect a small portion of the multiplayer to be available.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta PC Requirements

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta PC requirements haven’t been announced and we probably won’t see those details emerge until we get closer to the beta’s start date.

