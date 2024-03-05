ChatGPT Update for iPhone Adds Exciting Feature

OpenAI’s announced an exciting update for ChatGPT and it brings a sought out feature to the iPhone and iPad.

The company’s brought a new Read Aloud feature to the official ChatGPT app for iPhone and iPad and it lets users have the chat bot read responses out loud. Responses can be read in five different voice options.

In order to use the Read Aloud feature, users simply need to tap and hold the ChatGPT’s text response. Then, tap Read Aloud. At that point, the chat bot will read its response out loud.

Read Aloud is able to auto-detect the language and it can speak up to 37 languages making it a fantastic addition for those who have difficult reading or other impairments.

ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web – click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

The update builds on an update OpenAI released back in November. Last year, the company made ChatGPT Voice available to free users using the service on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The feature gives mobile users the ability to have a back-and-forth conversation with the chatbot.