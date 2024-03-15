DraftKings App: 5 Things Users Need to Know

The DraftKings app for iPhone, iPad, and Android lets sports fans place bets on their favorite teams. While the app and service might seem straightforward, there are some caveats prospective users need to be aware of before diving in.

DraftKings’ app has become one of the go-to platforms for many sports fans because it offers the thrill of sports betting right from an iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

In this guide, we’ll go over the most important things to know about the DraftKings app and help you decide if it’s worth trying.

DraftKings Apps

First, it’s important to know that there are two different DraftKings applications available for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The first one, and the one we’re covering in this guide, is the DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino app. This is the most popular app and the one you can use to place bets on sporting events like you would at a sportsbook.

The other app is DraftKings Fantasy Sports, which allows you to play fantasy sports games for money. It features all of the most popular sports, and you can play against others in daily or weekly contests.

The differences are pretty obvious, but you’ll want to ensure you’re using the right application before you start playing.

As for compatibility, the DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino app works with devices running iOS 15 or later, iPadOS 15 or later, or visionOS 1.0 and later.

Where Can You Use the DraftKings App?

This might be obvious to some, but placing bets using the DraftKings app is only legal in some states in the United States. It’s not available everywhere.

The DraftKings Sportsbook Casino app is only available if you live in one of the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

You should only download and use the app if you are physically in one of those states. The company will geolocate your location, which must be verified before wagers are placed.

There are two ways to confirm your location:

GPS/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi location services on your device.

GeoComply Player Location Check plugin.

The first option is used for devices with built-in GPS/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi location services.

GeoComply, which is a third-party location detection service, is used for laptop or desktop computers and devices that don’t have built-in GPS/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi location services.

It’s also important to note that the casino element of the app is only available in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

You can sign up for a DraftKings account if you live in a state that does not permit sports wagering. However, you won’t be able to place a real money bet until you’re physically located in a state that permits sports wagering. Residency status doesn’t matter.

DraftKings App Age Requirements

Like physical casinos and sportsbooks, DraftKings has age requirements. These are important to remember before using the betting service.

If you live in Kentucky, New Hampshire, or Wyoming, you must be at least 18 years old to place bets using the DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino app.

If you live in another state where the DraftKings Sportsbook or Casino is available, you need to be at least 21 years old to participate.

Is the DraftKings App Free?

It’s a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Signing up for a DraftKings account is also free.

In order to start betting on sports, you will need to go through a verification process to confirm your identity. It’s a safeguard all users must go through.

DraftKings often provides deposit bonuses for new customers and one might be available if you recently downloaded the app and joined DraftKings.

If you just signed up, you will find any available signup bonuses in the app by navigating to the application and tapping your profile icon. From there, you’ll see want to tap on Track Deposit Bonus.

The company says some deposit bonuses may be subject to “game playthrough requirements.” This means you may be required to play and win a certain amount of funds before the bonus unlocks.

DraftKings App Problems

Like most apps, the DraftKings app has its fair share of problems. We’ve seen complaints about bugs and various performance issues.

If you run into an issue with the app, the first thing you’ll want to do is log out of your DraftKings account, close the app, re-open the app, and sign back in. This will often resolve issues.

You will also want to make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Android device is running the latest version of the DraftKings app.The company makes frequent upgrades to the software and the latest update could iron out bugs and/or performance issues.

You’ll also want to try clearing the cache on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Also, ensure you have enabled WiFi and location services on your mobile device.

We also recommend disabling VPN, firewalls, and any hotspots as they may interfere with the app’s functionality.