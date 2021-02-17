If your iPad is slow or if you’re running out of storage, clearing your iPad’s cache could help alleviate these issues.

There are several ways to improve your iPad’s performance, but clearing its cache is a quick way to give its performance a potential boost.

While you don’t need to clear your iPad’s cache every single day, we recommend doing it every so often so that its data doesn’t negatively impact its performance.

If your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini starts running poorly, or if you simply want to clean up its internal storage without having to delete photos, videos and other items, here’s how to clear cache on iPad.

How to Clear Cache on iPad

If you use Apple’s Safari browser on your iPad, you’ll want to get rid of cookies and other data stored on your tablet.

If you use Safari on other Apple devices, this process will also clear the data on those if they’re logged into the same iCloud account.

Head into your Settings app on your iPad. Scroll down to Safari. Scroll down to the Privacy & Security section and tap on Clear History and Website data. A window will popup and you’ll want to tap on Clear History and Data.

As the company notes, this will remove your browsing history, cookies, and other browsing data. It will not clear AutoFill information.

If you don’t use Safari on a regular basis you probably won’t have much data to clear out. If that’s the case, you’ll want to take a look at your third-party applications.

This process will be a little different for each application. For example if you use Slack, you’ll need to head into the app’s settings via the Settings app and toggle Reset Cache on Next Launch on.

If you use typically use Google’s Chrome browser, you’ll need to head into the app itself and tap the three horizontal circles in the bottom right corner.

Once you’re there, tap Settings, tap Privacy, and tap Clear Browsing Data. You can now select what you wish to delete. If you’re noticing heavy lag on your iPad, you might want to clear everything.

Unfortunately, some applications don’t provide you with a clear way to clear their cache. If that becomes a roadblock, we recommend taking a look at your iPad’s storage.

Head into the Settings app. Go into General. Tap iPad Storage.

Here you’ll find an overview of your apps and how much space they’re hoarding on your iPad. If you scroll down, you can see which apps are taking up the most space on your device’s internal storage.

If you tap on an app, iPadOS will give you a readout and provide you with some options to help you better manage your iPad’s storage. Some of you might see an app you rarely use taking up a ton of space. Others might notice an app taking up more space than is preferred.

In some apps you’ll notice two options: Offload App and Delete App. If you offload an app, it will be unloaded from your iPad but you’ll keep all of your data which is useful if you think you’re use the application in the future. Once you reinstall the app, all of your data will be restored.

If you delete an app from your iPad the data will get deleted along with it. If you never use an application and it’s taking up a ton of storage, consider deleting it.

If you don’t want to manage all of this manually, you can tell iPadOS to automatically Offload Unused apps:

Go into Settings Go into General Tap iPad Storage On that screen, you should see a blue Show All icon on the right hand side. Tap it. On the next screen, you’ll want to tap the blue Enable button next to Offload Unused Apps.

iPadOS will only offload apps if you’re in danger of running out of storage space.

