3 Reasons to Pre-Order EA College Football 25 & 4 Reasons to Wait

The EA College Football 25 release date is confirmed and pre-orders are live for Xbox and PlayStation. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, some people might want to put their credit card away and wait.

After a lengthy wait, EA College Football 25 is almost here. The game is confirmed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 and it’s set to hit those platforms on July 19th.

However, you can play the game earlier than that if you join EA Play or purchase an upgraded bundle.

There are three versions of EA College Football 25. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game, a Deluxe edition aimed at hardcore fans, and an MVP bundle for Madden players.

Now that pre-orders are live, a lot of people out there are probably thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you’ve been waiting for a new college football game since 2014, it might be a no-brainer.

That being said, if you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order EA College Football and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy a copy.

Pre-Order for Bonuses

As expected, EA’s incentivizing pre-orders with bonuses. If you pre-order the game before it’s release date or the Deluxe edition before 27th, you’ll get some extras.

The EA College Football 25 pre-order bonuses include:

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5)

The Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack can be acquired as a bonus if you pre-order the Deluxe edition by June 27th.

If you plan to invest time into EA College Football 25’s Ultimate Team mode, you might want to pre-order a copy of the game today.

Pre-Order If You Want to Play ASAP

If you want to play EA College Football 25 the second it’s released, you’ll want to pre-order.

Pre-ordering a copy of the EA College Football 25 Deluxe edition or MVP bundle grants you three days early access to the final version of the game. EA Play subscribers also get three days early access.

Those who pre-order the Deluxe edition or the MVP bundle can start playing on July 16th as opposed to July 19th.

If you pre-order a digital copy of the game, you’ll be able to pre-load it onto your console ahead of the game’s release date in July.

Pre-loading the game files ahead of time will allow you to jump right in when the game unlocks on July 16th/July 19th. Those of you in western time zones should be able to play starting on July 15th/July 18th.

Pre-Order to Save Money

If you want to pre-order EA College Football 25, but want to spend less than its MSRP, you don’t have to wait for the game’s release date.

EA Play subscribers save 10% off digital versions of the game. If you want to learn more about EA Play, head over to EA’s website.

We should see additional offers in the weeks ahead so keep an eye out if you aren’t thrilled with the current pricing of the game.

Wait Until Tomorrow

EA’s confirmed a flurry of details, but the first major reveal will come tomorrow. We expect the company to show off gameplay and reveal the game’s features for the first time.

If you aren’t completely sold, wait for those announcements and make a decision. We expect additional details to trickle out in the lead up to the game’s release date as well.

Wait for EA College Football 25 Reviews

As details start to trickle out, some of you might be able to make a decision about a pre-order. However, if you still find yourself on the fence, you should wait for full EA College Football 25 reviews to arrive.

You can expect full reviews to emerge in and around the game’s release date on July 19th. We’ll also get early impressions from EA Play subscribers and those who pre-order the Deluxe edition and MVP bundle.

That being said, many of you will want to wait for reviews from professional critics before making your decision.

Wait for Better Deals

If you aren’t thrilled with the price of EA College Football 25, you might want to wait until after the game’s release date to buy a copy.

While we’ve seen some early deals, the very best EA College Football 25 deals will arrive after the game arrives in July as the hype wears off.

The first EA College Football 25 price cuts will probably emerge in the fall with the year’s biggest discounts popping up in and around Black Friday and the holiday shopping season as retailers jockey for your hard earned cash.

It might be hard to wait that long, but if you’re on a serious budget, that’s what you can expect.

Wait for EA to Fix Bugs

If you can’t stand dealing with bugs and performance issues, you might want to wait for the developer to roll out a few updates before buying a copy of EA College Football 25.

EA’s pretty dialed in when it comes to its football games, but this is still a big game with lots of moving parts. And like EA Sports games before it, EA College Football 25 will probably have its fair share of issues at launch.

We expect EA to roll out a steady stream of bug fixes and performance improvements in the weeks following the game’s launch and these will help to stabilize the game and perhaps make it more enjoyable.

Keep this in mind as you try and make a decision about a pre-order.