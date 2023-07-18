How to Play EA FC 24 Early

The EA FC 24 release date lands on September 29th, but there are ways to play the game before that.

One way to play EA FC 24 early is by pre-ordering a specific version of the game that costs more than a standard copy. If you buy the EA FC 24 Ultimate edition or an EA Play Pro edition you’ll get access to the game up to a week before it officially lands on consoles and Windows PC.

You can also play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial will likely have some limits and you should be aware of those before you subscribe or pre-order EA FC 24.

In this guide we’ll tell you about those and help you start playing EA FC 24 early on your platform of choice when it drops for consoles and Windows PC this fall.

Early EA FC 24 Release Date

If you purchase the EA FC 24 Ultimate edition or the EA Play Pro edition, you can access the full game up to seven days ahead of its official release date on September 29th. That means you can start playing on September 22nd.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate bundle is more expensive than the standard edition so you’ll want to weigh your options before committing to one version or the other.

If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing EA FC 24 seven days early as well though you will only have access to a timed trial.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year and it includes trials for a number of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length.

EA also offers Play Pro which is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year. In order to buy the EA FC 24 Play Pro edition, you need to be an EA Play Pro subscriber.

How to Download the EA FC 24 Trial

You’ll need to sign up for EA Play on your console or PC. Open up the EA Play website or EA app on your device of choice and complete the sign up process. Again, you can choose to pay by the month or for a year.

When EA FC 24 goes live in September, you’ll find it in the EA app right on your console or PC. Go to the Trials tab, then choose EA FC 24.

On most systems, you can also find the option to download the trial from the main store page, but you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading the trial, and not buying the game if you’ve already purchased a physical copy on a disc.

EA FC 24 will require quite a bit of space on your device’s internal storage so you may need to free up some room in order to install it.

EA FC 24 Trial Limits

If you go with a standard EA Play account, you can play EA FC 24 for 10 hours. This lets you try the game out to see if you like it enough to buy the full blown version. This isn’t a way for you to play EA FC 24 for an unlimited amount of time or replace the full version of the game.

When you finish a play session during the trial, you should close the game from the dashboard. This will prevent you from losing any time with it running in the background.

In the past we’ve seen users create multiple Xbox Live accounts to subscribe to EA Play on multiple accounts and play for longer than 10 hours. This is expensive and we don’t recommend it.