EA Releases New Details About College Football 25

As we approach College Football 25’s release in July, EA’s pulling back the cover on the game’s features and today it has released a flood of new details about its presentation.

Three weeks ago, EA took a deep dive into College Football 25’s gameplay. The developers are back with another deep dive and this time it’s all about the game’s sights and sounds.

College football is an extremely unique sport and EA says that led it “to focus on ensuring the presentation contained as much of the detail, sights, sounds and traditions of the 134 FBS Schools as possible.”

The developer has run down a mind-boggling number of details in the deep dive, but here are some of the highlights we’ve plucked from it:

50 total mascots are in the game including 40 Team Mascots and 10 real animals representing their schools.

Turnover and Touchdown props are in the game and examples include chainsaws, championship belts, basketball hoops, and a throne.

EA plans to update stadiums post launch as it receives new architecture and designs from schools.

Over 170 different crowd patterns for schools.

Dynamic attendance levels in the stadium.

Unique school hand signals like The Miami “U.”

Stadium-wide chants.

ESPN Studio Host, Kevin Connors, will jump in to call out national upsets, scores for games you care about in your conference, or updates on how your rival is doing when in Dynasty mode.

PIP Dynamic Playcall experience.

You can get a feel for these changes in the walkthrough video above.

EA College Football 25 arrives on July 19th for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 though there are ways to play it a few days before that.