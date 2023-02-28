Elden Ring DLC: 5 Things You Need to Know Now

Elden Ring DLC is coming soon and here is an early guide that will show you the most important things to know about the first Elden Ring expansion pack. This comes after a year of silence about Elden Ring DLC from FromSoftware.

The developer’s announcement was extremely light on details, but it did confirm a few important pieces of information for Elden Ring players and those interested in exploring the Lands Between.

The DLC news comes just a few days after Elden Ring celebrated its first birthday and it was revealed the a whopping 20 million copies have been sold since launch.

With anticipation mounting, we want to delve into everything you need to know right now about the first piece of Elden Ring DLC and its release.We’ll continue to update this guide as FromSoftware and other sources reveal more details.

Elden Ring DLC Name

While there had been a lot of speculation about the name of Elden Ring’s first story expansion, those rumors missed the mark. The first piece of Elden Ring DLC is titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

The developer’s announcement reads “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.” Elden Ring’s story centers around the Erdtree so it’s not surprising to see the first DLC include it in the title.

Elden Ring DLC Consoles

FromSoftware didn’t reveal a whole lot about Shadow of the Erdtree, but it did confirm the platforms on which the DLC will be playable.

In an announcement on its Japanese site, FromSoftware says it plans to distribute the expansion on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Steam. No surprises there given that the base version of Elden Ring supports all of these platforms.

We don’t expect any major differences between the platforms in terms of story or features, but you can expect Shadow of the Erdtree to look and play the best on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

The base version of Elden Ring runs the best on these platforms. And while you can still have a good experience on last-gen consoles, it may leave something to be desired.

When Digital Foundry tested the base version of the game back in 2022, it found that the version for the Xbox One was the worst version of the game to play.

If you own an Xbox One or even a PS4, and you’re excited about jumping back into Elden Ring, it might be a great time to upgrade your console.

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are much easier to find these days. Both were experiencing shortage back when Elden Ring first launched.

Unfortunately, FromSoftware didn’t provide a release date for Shadow of the Erdtree. The developer simply says Shadow of the Erdtree for Elden Ring is under development.

There’s no telling how long it will stay there, but we suspect FromSoftware will want to put some distance between the DLC’s release and the release of its upcoming game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Armored Core VI is the latest entry in the developer’s beloved Armored Core series and it’s set to arrive sometime in 2023. We don’t have a firm date for the game yet, but once we get one, we should have a better look at the potential window for Shadow of the Erdtree’s release date.

Elden Ring DLC Features

FromSoftware hasn’t confirmed anything in regard to the DLC’s story or features though it did provide a teaser image which you can see below.

The concept art depicts a figure in white robes with long blond hair atop a mount that looks like Torrent, the player’s horse in the base version of Elden Ring.

There’s speculation that the figure riding through the ghostly terrain with a peculiar version of the Erdtree in the distance is either Miquella or Marika, but nothing has been confirmed.

Beyond that, we don’t know anything else for certain though we expect Elden Ring lore experts and data miners to fill in some of the blanks as we push toward the expansion’s release.

Elden Ring DLC Price

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring Colosseum multiplayer DLC was included in a free update, but the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC most likely won’t be free.

We don’t know how much FromSoftware’s single-player DLC expansion will be, but don’t expect it to cost as much as the base version of the Elden Ring game. Elden Ring started at $59.99 for all platforms, though these days you can find it these days for less.

If you go back and look at the pricing of FromSoftware’s previous DLC content for games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, you’ll notice that the prices are much less than the base game. For instance, the company’s two DLC expansions for Dark Souls 3 were both $15. Bloodborne’s DLC was $20.

So, while we could see Shadow of the Erdtree command a more expensive price, particularly if it’s a large expansion, we suspect we’ll see it priced in and around $20. We’ll let you know when we learn more.